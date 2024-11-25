Business Standard
Home / India News / Google Doodle celebrates Chess as World Chess Championship starts today

Google Doodle celebrates Chess as World Chess Championship starts today

Google Doodle: The FIDE World Championship 2024 final begins today and will conclude on December 13, 2024. Chess is a brain-testing game of 64 black and white squares

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google Doodle celebrates Chess, marking the beginning of the FIDE World Championship 2024 final. The timeless game is played between two players on a board of 64 black and white squares. 
 
The game is said to have originated in the sixth century in India and significantly evolved by the 15th century, leading to the first international competition that took place in 1851. 
 
Chess has been growing since then adding new variations, like speed chess and timed matches, to the classic pastime.

FIDE World Championship 2024 final

The FIDE World Championship final will also take place in Singapore from today and conclude on December 13. The game will begin at 9.30 pm IST and follow a 14-game classical format, with each lasting over four hours. The best players will compete to secure 7.5 points and the title. If the match ties between the two players, thrilling rapid and blitz games will decide the winner with fast three-minute rounds. 
 
 
This Google Doodle encourages fans to dive into the game. Whether it's attempting iconic strategies like the Queen's Gambit or Sicilian Defense, challenging a friend or watching the FIDE championship, it is the perfect time to engage with the iconic game.
 
The Doodle is celebrating the global chess launch marking a reminder of the game's universal appeal and enduring legacy. 

More From This Section

Sambhal violence, Sambhal, UP Violence

Latest LIVE: Death toll rises to 4 in Sambhal violence; entry barred for outsiders till Nov 30

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: LS adjourned till 12 pm, RS pays tribute to Sitaram Yechury, others

Digvijaya Singh, Digvijaya

Maharashtra : Cong's Digvijaya Singh alleges BJP manipulated polls via EVM

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Proud of the way PM has united 1.4 bn people with Constitution, says Goyal

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

'Bihar is a failed state': Prashant Kishor to Bihari diaspora in the US

Google Doodle shares post

The Google Doodle aims to encourage people to play or watch the game of chess played on 64 black and white squares. Google Doodle posted, “**1. e4**. That’s right, it’s time for chess! This Doodle celebrates chess, a dynamic game played on 64 black and white squares.”
 
Talking about the evolution of the game, the post reads, "The first international competition was held in 1851. Competitions evolved with new iterations including timed and speed chess where players could catch their opponents off guard with a quick Scholar's Mate."
 
Google Doodle post further reads, “If you love chess more than just en passant (in passing), celebrate by watching the World Chess Championship! This November and December, top chess players globally will go head to head in Singapore in 14 classical games — each potentially lasting over four hours. The first player to win 7.5 points will become the world champion. In the event of a tie, look out for the upcoming rapid games, followed by blitz games, where each player only gets 3 minutes to checkmate the other!”
 
“Make your move this week. And remember, B4 you open with the Queen’s Gambit or Sicilian Defense, you should already be planning your mid-game! Challenge a friend to a game or tune in to watch the championship unfold,” the post concludes.

Also Read

Google Doodle today

Google Doodle today: Google celebrates Nov half moon with this fun game

singer Krishnakumar Kunnath

Google Doodle pays tribute to late singer KK to celebrate day of his debut

Google doodle today: ‘Love Popcorn' game

Google doodle today: Why is multiplayer popcorn game stealing spotlight?

Google Doodle celebrates Paralympics 2024

Google Doodle celebrates Paralympics 2024 powerlifting with special artwork

Paris Paralympics 2024

Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle marks wheelchair tennis with artwork

Topics : Google Google Doodle World Chess Championship Chess Tournament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon