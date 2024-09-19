Business Standard
Diamond League athletics series to increase prize money from next season

The announcement comes as the World Athletics president Sebastian Coe bids to become president of the International Olympic Committee.

AP Monaco
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

The Diamond League track and field series is set to increase its prize money next season, World Athletics said Wednesday.
The total prize money to be paid in 2025 will reach $9.2 million, the highest amount since the series launched in 2010.
Next year's schedule includes 14 one-day meets and the two-day final in Zurich in August.
At each meet, the total prize money per discipline will be between $30,000 and $50,000; and at the final between $60,000 and $100,000. The prize money is gender-equal.
 

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

