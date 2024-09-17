Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy: Full list of winners and runner-ups

Business Standard
India have won Asian Men's hockey champions trophy most times, Pakistan are at the second spot with three titles, including a one shared with India.

Indian men's hockey team is aiming to win their record-extending fifth Asian Champions Trophy title, when they take on China in the final of the 2024 edition of the tournament on September 17 (Tuesday).

India hockey team led by Harmanpreet Singh is expected to win the match against hosts China. However, China have displayed a brilliant display of hockey. 

If China beat India in the 2024 Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy, it will be their maiden title in first-ever appearance in the grand finale.

Which team have won most Asian Champions Trophy?

With four titles, India have won most Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy. Pakistan are at the second spot with three titles, including one shared with India.

Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy History
 
The first edition of the Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy was played in 2011. India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, and China participated in the inaugural tournament.

India emerged as the inaugural winners of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, with Rajpal Singh leading the team. In the 2011 final, India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in an intense match that ended with a penalty shoot-out.

Pakistan won the next edition in 2012, defeating the defending champions India, and added another memorable chapter to the epic sporting rivalry between the two nations.

The men's title continued to shift back and forth between the two Asian heavyweights until South Korea broke the trend in 2021.

Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy winners and runner-ups list
Year Winner Runner-up
2024 TBD TBD
2023 India Malaysia
2021 South Korea Japan
2018 India and Pakistan (joint winners) -
2016 India Pakistan
2013 Pakistan Japan
2012 Pakistan India
2011 India Pakistan



Most Goals scored in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024
Player name Field Goal Penalty Corner Penalty Stroke Total
Jihun Yang (Korea) 0 7 1 8
Harmanpreet Singh (India) 0 7 0 7
Ahmad Nadeem (Pakistan) 6 0 0 6
Kazumasa Matsumoto (Japan) 5 0 0 5
Faizal Saari (Malaysia) 0 4 1 5
Jiesheng Gao (China) 0 4 0 4


First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

