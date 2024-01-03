Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hundreds of junior wrestlers protest against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh

The protesters were carrying banners that read: 'UWW save our wrestling from these 3 wrestlers'

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ongoing crisis in Indian wrestling took a fresh twist on Wednesday when hundreds of junior wrestlers assembled at Jantar Mantar here to protest against the loss of one crucial year of their careers, a situation for which they blamed top grapplers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.
Loaded in buses, the junior wrestlers arrived from different parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, catching the police unaware.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Close to 300 of them came from Arya Samaj Akhara in Chhaprauli, Baghpat while many others came from the Virender Wrestling Academy in Narela. Many are still packed in buses and they plan to deboard and join their colleagues when more wrestlers arrive at the landmark protest site.
The security personnel struggled to control them as they shouted slogans against Punia, Malik and Phogat.
The protesters were carrying banners that read: 'UWW save our wrestling from these 3 wrestlers'.
Ironically, almost a year back at the same protest site, the top three wrestlers had managed to draw huge support for their cause when they called for the arrest of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after accusing him of sexually harassing women wrestlers.
Thousands of people from different sections of society, including farmers groups, social workers, politicians, women's groups and members of the wrestling fraternity, came out to support Malik, Phogat and Punia.
The three are now facing protests from within their community with those assembled at Jantar Mantar, accusing them of ruining their careers.
Since January 2023, national camps and competitions have been on hold as the WFI has been suspended twice and an ad-hoc panel is running the sport.
Those protesting on Wednesday demanded that the suspended WFI be restored after disbanding the ad-hoc panel which has been appointed to run the sport by the sports ministry.

Also Read

Sakshi Malik quits wrestling as Brijbhushan aide Sanjay elected WFI chief

Asian Games 2023: Why wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang get exemption for trials?

Vinesh Phogat out of Asian Games: Timeline of her injuries and achievements

Asian Games: Vinesh, Bajrang respond to criticism over trials exemption

Asian Games 2023: Never demanded exemption from trials - Sakshi Malik

Wrestlers seek UWW intervention in resolving wrestling crisis in India

Wrestling: Bajrang Punia, Antim Panghal and 3 others opt out of Zagreb Open

Kishore Jena and DP Manu join Neeraj Chopra in AIU Registered Testing Pool

Do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension: WFI's Sanjay Singh

PKL 2024: Mohit Goyat shines in Puneri Paltan's big win over Telugu Titans

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bajrang Punia Woman wrestler Wrestling Wrestling Federation of India Sakshi Malik Vinesh Phogat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon