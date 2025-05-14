Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wrestling gold medalist medalist Kyle Snyder charged in prostitution sting

Wrestling gold medalist medalist Kyle Snyder charged in prostitution sting

Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder, one of the most successful wrestlers in U.S. history, was arrested in a prostitution sting, according to police in Columbus.

Wrestling

Image: Shutterstock

AP Columbus (USA)
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder, one of the most successful wrestlers in U.S. history, was arrested in a prostitution sting, according to police in Columbus.

Snyder, 29, was charged with engaging in prostitution after he was arrested on Friday, according to court records, which did not list an attorney for him. Messages seeking comment from Snyder were not immediately returned on Tuesday. 

Snyder became the youngest American wrestler to win Olympic gold at age 20 during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, and he followed that up with a silver at the Tokyo Games. He lost in the bronze-medal match at last year's Olympics in Paris.

 

He was a three-time NCAA champion at Ohio State and has won three world championships.

Just last week, the Real American Freestyle wrestling league announced it had added Snyder to it's lineup.

The league, with pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan as the commissioner, is slated to hold its first event Aug. 30 in Cleveland.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jio Hotstar UTT

IndianOil UTT, JioStar sign 3-year broadcast deal to boost Table Tennis

Djokovic

Novak Djokovic ends coaching spell with Andy Murray ahead of French Open

PremiumVirat Kohli

Milestone man: Test career ends, but Brand Virat Kohli stays not out

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra's NC Classic javelin event postponed amid Indo-Pak conflict

Chopra and Rohit (L-R)

Chopra, Rohit, Sehwag back Indian armed forces amid conflict with Pakistan

Topics : Wrestling sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayRCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon