ED summons Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood in online betting money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Sonu Sood for questioning in connection with an online betting app case, reported news agency PTI. They have been asked to appear before the probe agency in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case linked to a betting platform named 1xBet.
While Yuvraj has been called for questioning on September 23, Sood has been asked to appear before the agency on September 24. Former cricketer Robin Uthappa has also been called for questioning on September 22 in the same case.
Yuvraj Singh is the fourth cricketer to be summoned in this case in Delhi. Over the last few weeks, the ED has questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan.
Online betting case: Several celebrities summoned
The ED also summoned several other celebrities, including actor Urvashi Rautela and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra. While Hazra appeared before the ED on Tuesday on his scheduled summons in the case, Rautela, the India brand ambassador of 1xBet, is yet to appear on her given date for Tuesday, PTI reported.
The ED has also recorded a statement of former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty on Monday.
Illegal betting apps duped people
The probe focuses on illegal betting apps accused of duping investors of crores and evading massive taxes.
1xBet claims to be a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. According to the company, the brand's customers can place bets on numerous sporting events, with the firm's website and app available in 70 languages.