Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / ED summons Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood in online betting money laundering case

ED summons Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood in online betting money laundering case

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa has also been called for questioning on September 22 in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act case linked to 1xBet

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh is the fourth cricketer to be summoned in this case in Delhi.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Sonu Sood for questioning in connection with an online betting app case, reported news agency PTI. They have been asked to appear before the probe agency in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case linked to a betting platform named 1xBet.
 
While Yuvraj has been called for questioning on September 23, Sood has been asked to appear before the agency on September 24. Former cricketer Robin Uthappa has also been called for questioning on September 22 in the same case.
 
Yuvraj Singh is the fourth cricketer to be summoned in this case in Delhi. Over the last few weeks, the ED has questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan.
 

Online betting case: Several celebrities summoned

The ED also summoned several other celebrities, including actor Urvashi Rautela and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra. While Hazra appeared before the ED on Tuesday on his scheduled summons in the case, Rautela, the India brand ambassador of 1xBet, is yet to appear on her given date for Tuesday, PTI reported.
 
The ED has also recorded a statement of former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty on Monday.

Illegal betting apps duped people

The probe focuses on illegal betting apps accused of duping investors of crores and evading massive taxes.
 
1xBet claims to be a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. According to the company, the brand's customers can place bets on numerous sporting events, with the firm's website and app available in 70 languages.

More From This Section

Sreeshankar Murali

World Athletics: Sreeshankar, Parul fail to secure finals qualification

Sarvesh Anil Kushare

Kushare creates history with high jump final berth at World Championships

Full list of Women's Hockey Asia Cup winners

1985 to 2025: Full list of Women's Hockey Asia Cup winners and runners-up

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final India vs China highlights

India vs China HIGHLIGHTS Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: CHN beat IND 4-1 to lift third title

Minakshi Hooda

Jaismine Lamboria, Minakshi Hooda crowned boxing world champions

Topics : Yuvraj Singh online games BS Web Reports Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon