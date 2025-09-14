Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 10:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Kushare creates history with high jump final berth at World Championships

Kushare creates history with high jump final berth at World Championships

Sarvesh Anil Kushare created history by qualifying for the men's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships 2025. The 30-year-old cleared 2.25m to finish ninth overall.

Sarvesh Anil Kushare

Sarvesh Anil Kushare

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sarvesh Anil Kushare etched his name in history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the men’s high jump final at the World Athletics Championships. The 30-year-old cleared 2.25m, finishing joint seventh in Group B and ninth overall across both groups.
 
The automatic qualifying mark was set at 2.30m, but the 12 best performers advanced to the final, which will be held on Tuesday. Kushare, who entered the competition ranked 34th out of 36 athletes through the world ranking quota, seized the opportunity with a composed display. 
 
 
Consistency pays off
 
Kushare has been in steady form this season, dipping below 2.19m only once in 10 outings before Sunday. His personal best of 2.27m, recorded in 2022, and a season-best of 2.26m underline his pedigree. He also won silver at the 2023 Asian Championships.

Also Read

World Athletics Championships 2025 full list of India contingent

World Athletics 2025: Neeaj Chopra leads 17-member Indian contingent

Around 15 Indians in fray for World Athletics Championship, AFI meet Aug 28

Around 15 Indians in fray for World Athletics Championship, AFI meet Aug 28

Sreeshankar Murali

How Indian athletes can seal Tokyo Worlds spots at 2025 Inter-State meet

Adile Sumariwalla

India plans to bid for both 2029, 2031 World Athletics Championships

Paytm, UPI

Paytm's comeback trail looks open, but regulatory concerns remainpremium

 
Born in a small village near Nashik, Maharashtra, the son of an onion farmer was trained in his early years on makeshift mats made of fodder. From those modest beginnings, he rose to become the first Indian high jumper to qualify for the Olympics at Paris 2024, although he fell short in the qualification round there. 

Sarvesh Anil Kushare profile at a glance

 

Age: 30

Discipline: High Jump

 

Early Life

 
  • Born in a village near Nashik, Maharashtra.
  • Son of an onion farmer.
  • Trained on fodder-made makeshift mats in the early stages of his career.
 

Career Highlights

 
  • 2022: Set personal best of 2.27m.
  • 2023: Won silver medal at the Asian Championships.
  • 2024: Became the first Indian high jumper to qualify for the Olympics (Paris Games); exited in qualification round.
  • 2025: First Indian to qualify for high jump final at the World Athletics Championships (2.25m in qualification).
 

Performance Consistency

 
  • Rarely dips below 2.19m in competitions.
  • Season best: 2.26m.
 

Significance

  • Symbolises India’s growing presence in global track-and-field events.
  • A role model for athletes rising from humble beginnings to world stages.
 
Gulveer Singh disappoints in 10,000m
 
Meanwhile, national record holder Gulveer Singh endured a below-par outing in the men’s 10,000m. Despite staying with the lead pack of over 10 runners until the final two laps, the 27-year-old faded to 16th place with a time of 29:13.33, far below his personal best of 27:00.22 set in March.
 
The race, run in humid conditions, is not Gulveer’s strongest event, though he holds the national record. He made the cut for the World Championships only after higher-ranked athletes withdrew.
 
Focus shifts to 5000m
 
Gulveer will look to regroup ahead of his main event, the 5000m, scheduled for September 19. He also holds the national record in the distance with a time of 12:59.77, having qualified for the Worlds by breaching the direct qualifying mark of 13:01.00.

More From This Section

Full list of Women's Hockey Asia Cup winners

1985 to 2025: Full list of Women's Hockey Asia Cup winners and runners-up

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final India vs China highlights

India vs China HIGHLIGHTS Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: CHN beat IND 4-1 to lift third title

Minakshi Hooda

Jaismine Lamboria, Minakshi Hooda crowned boxing world champions

IND vs CHN

India vs China live streaming, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final timing

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Japan highlights

India vs Japan HIGHLIGHTS Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: IND knock JPN out with 1-1 draw

Topics : World Athletics Championships athletics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE India-W vs Australia-W 1st ODI LIVEInd vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025 Pitch ReportIndia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head StatsInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon