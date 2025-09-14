India vs China LIVE SCORE Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: Start delayed due to rain
India vs China Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final LIVE UPDATES: The match will now begin at 5:55 PM IST as per latest announcement from the venue.
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India’s women’s hockey team faces a decisive challenge today when they take on China in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. With a place in the final against world No. 4 China at stake, India require at least a draw to progress.
India faces hosts and Olympic silver medallists China in the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final today in Hangzhou, with the Asian title and a direct berth in the 2026 World Cup at stake. China enter the summit clash as clear favourites, topping the Super 4s standings with nine points from three victories and conceding just one goal throughout the tournament, exhibiting elite defensive organisation and ruthless attacking precision. The Chinese squad, led by world-class performers including Zou Meirong and Chen Yang, dismantled India 4-1 in their last meeting, but their 1-0 win over Korea highlighted that opponents have found ways to challenge even this dominant side.
India, under captain Salima Tete, earned their spot in the final after drawing 1-1 against Japan — a result made possible by a spirited offensive display and resilience at the back. Despite their previous defeat to China, India can take heart from Mumtaz Khan’s superb goal against the hosts, the only strike to breach China’s defence in five matches. With seasoned players like Navneet Kaur and promising youngsters combining experience and energy, India’s best hope lies in pressing aggressively and capitalising on swift counter-attacks against a well-drilled Chinese unit. Fans can expect a tightly contested final with high stakes and intense tactical battles as India seeks to upset the hosts and reclaim Asian hockey supremacy.
Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final India vs China: Full Squads
India squad: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari
China squad: Chen Yang, Chen Yi, Dan Wen, Fan Yunxia, Hao Guoting, He Jiangxin, Li Hong, Liu Chencheng, Liu Ping, Luo Yaxi, Ma Ning, Ou Zixia, Tan Jinzhuang, Wu Surong, Xu Wenyu, Yang Liu, Yu Anhui, Zhang Ying, Zhong Jiaqi, Zou Meirong
Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final India vs China: Live Telecast
The live telecast of the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final match between India and China will not be available in India.
Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final India vs China: Live Streaming
The live streaming of the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final match between India and China will be available on Watch.Hockey in India.
Check all the live updates from the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final match between India and China here.
5:44 PM
IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: Better picture from the venue
The latest visuals of the venue shows that the rain has stopped we can see the match start anytime now.
5:39 PM
IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: New match timings
The match will now begin at 5:55 PM IST as per latest announcement from the venue.
5:30 PM
IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: Start delayed due to rain
The start of the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final between India and China is delayed due to heavy rain at the Stadium.
5:20 PM
IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: Match to begin soon
The Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final between India and China will begin at 5:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
5:10 PM
IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: Big task for India
India has lost just one match in the tournament against China in the Super 4s stage. In the exact game, China conceded their only goal of the tournament, which means both teams have a big task cut out for them in the game.
4:57 PM
IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final between India and China. Both teams have won the tournament on two occasions previously and will try to match the record of three with Japan and Korea. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
Topics : Indian Hockey Team Asia cup hockey
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 4:57 PM IST