Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / 1985 to 2025: Full list of Women's Hockey Asia Cup winners and runners-up

1985 to 2025: Full list of Women's Hockey Asia Cup winners and runners-up

China have also booked their place in the 2026 Women's Hockey World Cup after winning the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup title

Full list of Women’s Hockey Asia Cup winners

Full list of Women’s Hockey Asia Cup winners

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 11th edition of the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup, i.e., the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, concluded at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, with India taking on hosts China in the gold medal match.
 
China beat India by 4-1 in the final match to lift their third Women’s Hockey Asia Cup title, going level with South Korea and Japan as the joint-most successful teams in the tournament’s history with three titles each. The win has also confirmed China’s place in the 2026 Women’s Hockey World Cup. 

Check the full list of Women’s Hockey Asia Cup winners and runners-up:

Year Host City (Country) Winner Runner-up Final Score
1985 Seoul, South Korea South Korea Japan Round-robin
1989 Hong Kong China Japan Round-robin
1993 Hiroshima, Japan South Korea China 3–0
1999 New Delhi, India South Korea India 3–2
2004 New Delhi, India India Japan 1–0
2007 Hong Kong Japan South Korea 1–1 (7–6 p.s.o.)
2009 Bangkok, Thailand China India 5–3
2013 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Japan South Korea 2–1
2017 Kakamigahara, Japan India China 1–1 (5–4 p.s.o.)
2022 Muscat, Oman Japan South Korea 4–2
2025 Hangzhou, China  China India  4-1

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup finals recap summary:

1985: Seoul, South Korea | South Korea vs Japan 
 
The first Women’s Hockey Asia Cup in 1985 used a round-robin format. South Korea finished on top of the standings to become the inaugural champions. Japan placed second, while Malaysia secured third place. The tournament had six participating teams and set the foundation for continental competition in women’s hockey. South Korea’s title established them as the strongest side in Asia during the early years of the competition.

Also Read

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final India vs China highlights

India vs China HIGHLIGHTS Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: CHN beat IND 4-1 to lift third title

IND vs CHN

India vs China live streaming, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final timing

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Japan highlights

India vs Japan HIGHLIGHTS Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: IND knock JPN out with 1-1 draw

IND vs JPN

India vs Japan live streaming, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 timing

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs China highlights

India vs China HIGHLIGHTS Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: CHN beat IND 4-1 to book final berth

 
1989: Hong Kong | China vs Japan 
The 1989 edition was held in Hong Kong and again followed a round-robin format. China won the title, finishing ahead of Japan, who came second. South Korea secured third place, with India finishing fourth. The competition had five teams. China’s success signalled the start of their rise in Asian women’s hockey and introduced a new rivalry with South Korea for regional dominance.
 
1993: Hiroshima, Japan | South Korea vs China 
The 1993 Asia Cup in Hiroshima introduced a final match instead of only round-robin standings. South Korea defeated China 3–0 in the final to win their second title. India beat Japan 1–0 in the third-place playoff. Seven teams participated in the tournament. South Korea’s win highlighted their continued superiority in Asian women’s hockey during the early 1990s.
 
1999: New Delhi, India | South Korea vs India 
India hosted the Asia Cup for the first time in 1999. South Korea defeated hosts India 3–2 in the final to claim their third title. China secured third place after defeating Japan 1–0 in the bronze medal match. Six teams competed in this edition. India’s performance was notable, as they reached their first final, while South Korea continued to dominate the continental tournament.
 
2004: New Delhi, India | India vs Japan 
The 2004 edition, also held in New Delhi, marked India’s first Women’s Asia Cup title. They defeated Japan 1–0 in the final. China claimed third place by beating South Korea 3–0 in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw. Eight teams took part in the competition. The victory gave India their first continental championship in women’s hockey.
 
2007: Hong Kong | Japan vs South Korea 
In 2007, Hong Kong hosted the tournament. Japan defeated South Korea in the final after a 1–1 draw, winning 7–6 in a penalty shootout. China secured third place by beating India 4–2. The competition featured nine teams. This was Japan’s first Women’s Asia Cup title.
 
2009: Bangkok, Thailand | China vs India 
The 2009 edition was held in Bangkok. China defeated India 5–3 in the final, while South Korea beat Japan 4–3 to finish third. Eleven teams competed in this tournament. China’s victory gave them another continental title and reinforced their status as one of the strongest sides in Asian women’s hockey.
 
2013: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | Japan vs South Korea 
Japan won the 2013 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur by defeating South Korea 2–1 in the final. India secured third place by beating China 3–2 in a shootout after a 2–2 draw. The competition involved eight teams. This was Japan’s second Asia Cup title.
 
2017: Kakamigahara, Japan | India vs China 
In 2017, the tournament was hosted in Kakamigahara. India defeated China in the final after a 1–1 draw, winning 5–4 in the shootout. South Korea claimed third place with a 1–0 win over Japan. Eight teams took part. The title was India’s second Asia Cup victory.
 
2022: Muscat, Oman | Japan vs South Korea 
The 2022 edition in Muscat ended with Japan defeating South Korea 4–2 in the final. India secured third place with a 2–0 win over China. Eight teams participated. This win gave Japan their third Asia Cup title.
 
2025: Hangzhou, China | India vs China 
India’s women’s hockey team fell 4-1 to hosts China in the 2025 Women’s Hockey Asia Cup final in Hangzhou. Navneet Kaur gave India an early lead, but China equalised through Ou Zixia before Li Hong, Zou Meirong, and Zhong Jiaqi sealed the win. With the victory, China claimed their third Asia Cup crown and secured direct qualification for the 2026 Women’s Hockey World Cup. India’s only two losses came against China.

More From This Section

Minakshi Hooda

Jaismine Lamboria, Minakshi Hooda crowned boxing world champions

India vs China

India vs China live streaming, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 timing

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Korea Super 4 match highlights

India vs Korea HIGHLIGHTS Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: IND beat KOR 4-2 to stay undefeated

PV Sindhu

Sindhu falls to unseeded opponent; Prannoy, Sen advance at HK Open

IND vs KOR

India vs Korea live streaming, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 timing

Topics : Indian Hockey Team Asia cup hockey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE India-W vs Australia-W 1st ODI LIVEInd vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025 Pitch ReportIndia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head StatsInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon