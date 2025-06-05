Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
French Open 2025 June 5 Matches: Sabalenka faces Swiatek in semifinal

In the first Women's Singles semifinal, top seed Aryna Sabalenka faces fifth seed Iga Świątek in a marquee battle of the French Open 2025

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Day 12 of the French Open 2025 promises high-stakes tennis action as fans brace for a blockbuster line-up at Roland-Garros. The Philippe-Chatrier Court hosts three headline matches, starting with the Mixed Doubles final, followed by both Women’s Singles semifinals. With star names like Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Świątek, Coco Gauff, and local sensation Léolia Boisson all set to feature, the day is poised to deliver unforgettable drama. Meanwhile, the Men’s Doubles semifinal unfolds on Suzanne-Lenglen Court as seeded duos fight for a place in the final. With Grand Slam titles and home pride on the line, 5 June could mark a defining chapter in the 2025 edition of the clay court major. 
 

Mixed Doubles Final: Townsend/King vs Errani/Vavassori

The day begins at 12:00 on Court Philippe-Chatrier with the Mixed Doubles final. American fourth seeds Taylor Townsend and Evan King face off against Italy’s third-seeded pairing of Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. Both duos have had stellar runs to the final, showcasing chemistry and flair under pressure. The match-up pits American aggression against Italian finesse, promising an electric start to the day.

Women’s Singles Semifinals: Showdowns of Power and Passion

In the first Women’s Singles semifinal, top seed Aryna Sabalenka faces fifth seed Iga Świątek in a marquee battle of French Open 2025. Their recent rivalry has produced thrilling encounters, and with both players in ruthless form, this clash is expected to be a slugfest from the baseline.
 
In the second semifinal, crowd favourite Léolia Boisson continues her fairy-tale run against world no. 2 Coco Gauff. Gauff, aiming for her second Slam title, will have to silence a passionate French crowd backing the unseeded Boisson, who has become the toast of Paris.  ALSO READ: French Open 2025: Women's singles semifinals date, time, live streaming

Men’s Doubles Semifinal: Nys/Roger-Vasselin vs Granollers/Zeballos

Over at Suzanne-Lenglen, Monaco’s Hugo Nys and France’s Édouard Roger-Vasselin (16) take on the fifth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos. With a spot in the final at stake, this late afternoon clash will showcase strategic volleying and intense teamwork on the red clay.

French Open 2025: Full schedule of 5 June

 
Category Round Players / Teams Court Time
Mixed Doubles Final  T. Townsend (4) / E. King (4) vs S. Errani (3) / A. Vavassori (3) Philippe-Chatrier From 12:00
Women’s Singles Semifinal  A. Sabalenka (1) vs I. Świątek (5) Philippe-Chatrier Not before 15:00
Women’s Singles Semifinal L. Boisson vs C. Gauff (2) Philippe-Chatrier After first SF
Men’s Doubles Semifinal H. Nys (16) / E. Roger-Vasselin (16) vs M. Granollers (5) / H. Zeballos (5) Suzanne-Lenglen Not before 14:00
 

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

