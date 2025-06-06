French Open 2025 June 6 Matches: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Sinner eye final spot

The business end of the French Open 2025 arrives with blockbuster semi-final clashes across men’s and doubles categories. Roland Garros is set for a thrilling day as top seeds and rising stars fight for a place in the finals. The highlight of the day is the men’s singles semi-finals, featuring three of the top six players in the world—Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic—alongside the ever-improving Lorenzo Musetti. Doubles fans can look forward to intense showdowns as well, with seasoned and surprise pairs competing in the final four. With action spread across three main courts and tight scheduling, Day 13 promises gripping drama, tactical battles and potentially career-defining wins.
Men’s Singles
The first men’s semi-final on Court Philippe-Chatrier features Lorenzo Musetti (8) against Carlos Alcaraz (2) in a tantalising Spanish–Italian duel. Musetti, playing in his first Grand Slam semi-final, will aim to disrupt the rhythm of Alcaraz, who has been clinical and confident throughout the draw.
In the second semi-final of the men's singles event, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner locks horns with Novak Djokovic (6) in a generational battle of baseline brilliance and strategic depth. Their contrasting styles and mental toughness should produce an enthralling contest.
Men’s Doubles
On Court Suzanne-Lenglen, the experienced British duo of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski (8) take on the American team of C. Harrison and E. King (9). Both teams have shown excellent teamwork en route to the semi-finals and will be keen to book their place in the final.
Also Read
Women’s Doubles
On Simonne-Mathieu, Anna Danilina [KAZ] and Aleksandra Krunic [SRB] meet the consistent pairing of Ulrikke Eikeri [NOR] and Eri Hozumi [JPN] in the first semi-final. Their battle is likely to hinge on rhythm and precision at the net.
The other semi-final sees the aggressive Russian duo Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider (4) go up against Italy’s seasoned pair Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini (2). It’s a classic contrast of youth versus experience—an ideal recipe for a tense doubles showdown.
French Open 2025: Full schedule of 6 June
|Event
|Round
|Court
|Time
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Men’s Singles
|Semifinal
|Philippe-Chatrier
|From 14:30
|L. Musetti (8) [ITA]
|C. Alcaraz (2) [ESP]
|Men’s Singles
|Semifinal
|Philippe-Chatrier
|Not before 19:00
|J. Sinner (1) [ITA]
|N. Djokovic (6) [SRB]
|Men’s Doubles
|Semifinal
|Suzanne-Lenglen
|Not before 12:00
|J. Salisbury / N. Skupski (8) [GBR]
|C. Harrison / E. King (9) [USA]
|Women’s Doubles
|Semifinal
|Simonne-Mathieu
|Not before 13:00
|A. Danilina [KAZ] / A. Krunic [SRB]
|U. Eikeri [NOR] / E. Hozumi [JPN]
|Women’s Doubles
|Semifinal
|Simonne-Mathieu
|TBA
|M. Andreeva / D. Shnaider (4)
|S. Errani / J. Paolini (2) [IT