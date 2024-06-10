Business Standard
French Open 2024: Alcaraz defeats Zverev to win his third Grand Slam title

Sunday's victory in which he trailed two sets to one, allowed Alcaraz to add the clay-court championship at Roland Garros to his triumphs at the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon in 2023

Carlos Alcaraz wins French Open 2024. Photo: X

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 12:01 AM IST

Carlos Alcaraz came back to defeat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday and win the French Open for his third Grand Slam title.
Alcaraz is a 21-year-old from Spain who grew up watching countryman Rafael Nadal win trophy after trophy at Roland Garros a record 14 in all and now has eclipsed Nadal to become the youngest man to collect major championships on three surfaces. Nadal was about 1 years older when he did it.
Sunday's victory in which he trailed two sets to one, just as he had in the semi-finals against Jannik Sinner on Friday allowed Alcaraz to add the clay-court championship at Roland Garros to his triumphs on hard courts at the US Open in 2022 and on the grass at Wimbledon in 2023.
Alcaraz is now 3-0 in Grand Slam finals.
Zverev dropped to 0-2 in major title matches. The 27-year-old from Germany was the runner-up at the 2020 US Open after blowing a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem.

Topics : French Open Tennis

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 12:00 AM IST

