Pics of KKR's Venkatesh Iyer getting married to Shruti Raghunathan go viral

In the midst of all the excitement around the T20 World Cup 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer stunned his fans with his wedding announcement. In a private ceremony, the batting sensation wed Shruti Raghunathan, his longtime girlfriend.







Wishing a happy married life to both of them! ????????#VenkateshIyer pic.twitter.com/oUpSFCOZyA Venkatesh Iyer gets married to Shruti Raghunathan. ❤️Wishing a happy married life to both of them! ???????? @venkateshiyer June 2, 2024

In November 2023, the couple got engaged and finally married in front of their respective families and friends. Photos and videos from the magnificent wedding are presently going viral via social media, getting love from cricket fans across the globe. Congratulations and wishes have been pouring in from the cricket lovers around the world.

KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer: Journey to Cricket

Iyer had an astonishing outing with the bat in IPL 2024 as he played a key part in KKR's title win. In 14 matches, Iyer scored 370 runs, at a strike rate of 158.80. He additionally smashed four half-centuries and registered his highest score of 70 in IPL 2024.

Apart from this, Iyer's grand half-century assisted KKR with posting an easy victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the summit clash and securing their third IPL title.

In the final match, in a season dominated from beginning to end, KKR's bowling unit was inch-perfect leaving Sunrisers in total trouble while bowling them out for a pitiful 113 in 18.3 overs. It was the tournament’s lowest summit clash score. Iyer (52*), a forgotten India all-rounder, then, at that point, assisted KKR with finishing the formalities in 10.3 overs.

Who is Shruti Raghunathan?

As per the reports, Raghunathan serves as a Merchandise Planner in Bengaluru at Lifestyle International Private Limited. She pursued her BCom degree from PSG College of Arts and Science, and has a Master’s degree in Fashion Management from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Netizens reaction to KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer getting married to Shruti Raghunathan

• KKR took it to X (formerly Twitter) and wished the all-rounder on this special day by saying that, "Congratulations Venkatesh & Shruti, you're winning in life".

• One fan wrote, “Congratulations to Venkatesh Iyer and Shruti Raghunathan on their new journey together! Wishing you a lifetime filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments".

• Another fan said, “Venkatesh Iyer and Shruti Raghunathan tie the knot, Wishing them a very happy married life”.

• “Happy married life #VenkateshIyer brother,” another fan commented.