French Open 2025 matches today: Djokovic and Sinner in action today

French Open 2025 matches today: Djokovic and Sinner in action today

On Court Philippe-Chatrier, second seed Coco Gauff will take on 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in what is expected to be a closely contested women's singles match

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

The ninth day of the French Open 2025 promises to be an action-packed one at Roland Garros, with several top-ranked players taking center stage in the fourth round. Tennis fans can look forward to thrilling matches featuring household names like Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Coco Gauff as they continue their pursuit of Grand Slam glory.  Coco Gauff in action
 
On Court Philippe-Chatrier, second seed Coco Gauff will take on 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in what is expected to be a closely contested women’s singles match. Jessica Pegula, seeded third, will also be in action against French wildcard Lois Boisson, adding to the home crowd's excitement. 
 
  Djokovic to take on Cameron Norrie  
In the men’s draw, sixth seed Novak Djokovic is set to face Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie. Later in the day, top seed Jannik Sinner meets 17th seed Andrey Rublev in a highly anticipated late-night showdown, scheduled to begin no earlier than 11:45 PM IST.
 
Court Suzanne-Lenglen will feature a mix of rising stars and seasoned pros. Sixth seed Mirra Andreeva is slated to face Daria Kasatkina, while third seed Alexander Zverev takes on Tallon Griekspoor. The day will also see seventh seed Madison Keys go up against compatriot Hailey Baptiste, and Jack Draper, seeded fifth, clash with Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik.
 
French Open 2025 - Day 9 Singles Schedule
Court Match Type Match-Up Time (IST)
Philippe-Chatrier Women’s Singles [2] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [20] Ekaterina Alexandrova 14:30:00
  Women’s Singles [3] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs [WC] Lois Boisson (FRA) To follow
  Men’s Singles [6] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Cameron Norrie (GBR) To follow
  Men’s Singles [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs [17] Andrey Rublev (RUS) Not before 11:45 PM
Suzanne-Lenglen Women’s Singles [6] Mirra Andreeva vs [17] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) 14:30:00
  Men’s Singles [3] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Tallon Griekspoor (NED) To follow
  Women’s Singles [7] Madison Keys (USA) vs Hailey Baptiste (USA) To follow
  Men’s Singles [5] Jack Draper (GBR) vs Alexander Bublik (KAZ) To follow
 

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

