French Open 2025 Round-up: Alcaraz, Swiatek through to R3, Rudd bows out

French Open 2025 Round-up: Alcaraz, Swiatek through to R3, Rudd bows out

In a significant upset, seventh seed Casper Ruud was eliminated by Portugal's Nuno Borges, who triumphed 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

May 28 action at Roland Garros delivered high drama, standout performances, and major surprises as top names continued their push for Grand Slam glory. Carlos Alcaraz showed grit in a four-set win, while reigning champion Iga Świątek remained dominant with a routine victory. With more rising stars making their mark and seeded players stumbling, the clay courts in Paris are living up to their reputation for unpredictability. The action only intensifies as the third round approaches. 

Men’s Singles

Carlos Alcaraz overcame a brief second-set stumble to defeat Fábián Marozsán 6-1, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in just over two hours. Seventh seed Casper Ruud suffered a shock exit at the hands of Portugal's Nuno Borges, who stormed back after losing the first set to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0. French players shone on home soil: Quentin Halys reached the third round for the first time with a gritty four-set win over Miomir Kecmanović, and Gaël Monfils thrilled the crowd with a five-set comeback against Hugo Dellien. Notable wins also came from Lorenzo Musetti, Daniel Altmaier and Alejandro Tabilo. Karen Khachanov battled nearly four hours before edging Sebastian Ofner in five.
 

Women’s Singles

In women’s singles, Iga Świątek extended her Roland Garros win streak to 23 with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory over Emma Raducanu. Jasmine Paolini dispatched Ajla Tomljanović 6-3, 6-3, while Amanda Anisimova breezed past Viktorija Golubic 6-0, 6-2. Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko continued her dream debut by beating Eva Lys 6-4, 6-4. Elina Svitolina edged Anna Bondár in straight sets, and Danielle Collins was upset by Olga Danilović in three. Other winners included Clara Tauson, Yuliia Starodubtseva and Zheng Qinwen.

Doubles

In men’s doubles, top-seeded teams like Marcelo Arévalo/Mate Pavić advanced smoothly, while seeded duos like Rohan Bopanna/Adam Pavlásek were upset. French wildcards also grabbed wins, energising the local crowd. In women’s doubles, the pairings of Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini and Beatriz Haddad Maia/Laura Siegemund dominated their openers, but seeds like Kenin/Kichenok fell in early shocks. Mixed doubles action saw wins from the French duo Diane Parry and Harold Mayot, as well as a tense win from Laura Siegemund and Édouard Roger-Vasselin.
   

Topics : French Open Other Sports News sports

First Published: May 28 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

