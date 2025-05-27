Gulveer Singh wins Gold as India bags two medals at Asian Athletics 2025

Indian athletes made a strong start at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, clinching two medals on the opening day.
Gulveer Singh Shines in 10,000m
Gulveer Singh secured India's first gold of the championships in the men's 10,000m race, clocking 28:38.63. The 26-year-old, who holds national records in the 3,000m, 5,000m, and 10,000m events, outpaced Japan’s Mebuki Suzuki (28:43.84) and Bahrain’s Albert Kibichi Rop (28:46.82). Singh had previously set a national record of 27:00.22 earlier this year in the USA .
Servin Sebastian's Personal Best
Servin Sebastian earned a bronze in the men's 20km race walk with a personal best of 1:21:14. He trailed China's Wang Zhaozhao (1:20:37) and Japan’s Kento Yoshikawa (1:20:46). Notably, all top six finishers surpassed the previous Asian Championships record of 1:24:41 set in 2023 .
Annu Rani Misses Podium in Javelin
Annu Rani, the Asian Games champion, narrowly missed a medal in the women's javelin throw, finishing fourth with a best throw of 58.30m. China’s Su Lingdan clinched gold with a personal best of 63.92m .
Other Notable Performances
- Yoonus Shah qualified for the men's 1500m final with a time of 3:46.96
- Sarvesh Anil Kushare advanced to the men's high jump final, clearing 2.10m.
- Vishal TK set a personal best of 46.05s in the men's 400m semi-finals but did not progress further.
- Vithya Ramraj and Rupal Chaudhary both advanced to the women's 400m semi-finals.
- India's Day 1 performances set a promising tone for the remainder of the championships.