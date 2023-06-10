close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

French Open: Swiatek beats Muchova, wins her third Roland Garros title

World No.1 Iga Swiatek defended her women's singles title at the French Open 2023, capturing a second consecutive Roland Garros. She beat Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 for a hard fought win

IANS Paris
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrtes with trophy after winning the women's singles final match against Cori Gauff of the US (Photo: Reuters)

Poland's Iga Swiatek. Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

World No.1 Iga Swiatek defended her women's singles title in the French Open 2023, capturing a second consecutive Roland Garros title, and fourth Grand Slam crown overall, with a hard-fought 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory over a gritty Karolina Muchova here on Saturday.

Muchova of the Czech Republic fought back from 2-6, 0-3 down to make this an incredibly close final but it was the 22-year-old Swiatek who eked out the win in the end.

With this win, Poland's Swiatek bagged her third title in French Open adding to the crowns she bagged in 2020 and 2022 and the fourth Grand Slam overall with the U.S Open she won in 2022.

Muchova has won their only previous meeting, in Prague back in 2019. At the time, Muchova (who needed a wildcard to enter the tournament) was ranked No.109 while Swiatek, who reached the main draw via qualifying, was ranked No.95.

On Saturday, it was Swiatek who made a strong start, breaking Muchova in the Czech's first service game for a 2-0 advantage. The two-time Roland-Garros champion took the opening set 6-2 in 45 minutes. The Polish world No.1 won 74 per cent of her first-serve points throughout that set.

Muchova then rallied back from 0-3 down in the second set, breaking Swiatek's services. He broke for 5-4 to put herself in the position to serve for the second set but the World No.1 broke right back to level at 5-all.

Also Read

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

French Open: Muchova topples Sabalenka, makes first Grand Slam final

French Open: World no. 1 Swiatek seeks a 3rd title, faces Muchova in final

French Open: Swiatek ends Haddad Maia's dream run to reach her third final

French Open: Muchova, Sabalenka in first ever semifinals at Roland Garros

WTC Final 2023: Australia set India a mammoth 444-run target to win

Asia Cup Stage 3: Indian archers finish with six silver and 1 bronze medal

India defeats Japan 1-0, qualify for Junior Women's Hockey WC 2023 final

French Open: World no. 1 Swiatek seeks a 3rd title, faces Muchova in final

French Open: Casper Ruud races past Zverev, returns to Roland Garros final

A third consecutive game goes against serve as Muchova breaks Swiatek to inch ahead 6-5. But she could not be denied a second time.

From 2-6, 0-3 down, Muchova climbed her way back and took the 68-minute second set 7-5 to level the final and force a decider.

The momentum was clearly on Muchova's side as she broke at love in the first game of the deciding set and was soon serving at 2-1 against Swiatek.

Swiatek, who is an impressive 13-4 overall in singles finals, was back on serve as she steadied the ship and broke Muchova's serve to make it 2-2.

But Muchova was not done yet as she regained the lead again by breaking Swiatek's service again and inched ahead to 4-3. But Swiatek hit back again, in what was the 11th break of serve of the match and Muchova saved two break points but faltered on the third. Swiatek levelled scores again for 4-4.

The World No.1 could not be denied this time as she won the next two games and claimed the set 6-4, thus winning her third French Open title.

--IANS

bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : French Open Tennis Poland

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

WTC Final 2023: Australia set India a mammoth 444-run target to win

WTC
1 min read

Asia Cup Stage 3: Indian archers finish with six silver and 1 bronze medal

Image
2 min read

India defeats Japan 1-0, qualify for Junior Women's Hockey WC 2023 final

Asian Games 2018,Indian Women Hockey
3 min read

Most Popular

Pedigree, past & present

Ivan Menezes
7 min read

Weekend Bites: Battle for post-iPhone world, and urban cowboys ride again

Apple’s Vision Pro
6 min read

India's GDP growth for FY23 likely to be over 7.2%, says CEA Nageswaran

V Anantha Nageswaran
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon