Full list of men's singles winners and runner-ups in US Open history

Jannik Sinner started slowly at the US Open 2024, dropping the first set he played after being exonerated in a doping case no one knew about until shortly before play began at Flushing Meadows. If that episode initially hung over him during the tournament, Sinner was able to put it aside while on court. The No. 1-ranked Sinner beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 with his typical relentless baseline game to win the men's championship at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, less than three weeks after word emerged of his two positive drug tests.

"This title, for me, means so much," said Sinner, a 23-year-old from Italy, "because the last period of my career was really not easy".

He won the second Grand Slam trophy of his nascent career the other was at the Australian Open in January and prevented No. 12 Fritz from ending a major title drought for American men that has lasted 21 years.

Andy Roddick's triumph at Flushing Meadows in 2003 was the last Slam title for a man from the United States. The last before Fritz, a 26-year-old from California, to even contest a final at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis also was Roddick, who lost to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009.

Full list of US Open women's singles winners Originally called the National Championships, the tournament's inaugural edition took place at the Newport Casino in Newport, Rhode Island. Over time, the event's venue shifted multiple times, with Forest Hills in Queens, New York, serving as its most renowned home for several decades. In 1978, the US Open was relocated to its present venue at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens.

The 2024 edition of the US Open was the 138th edition of the tournament since its inception in 1881 and the 57th edition since it entered the Open era in 1968. The highest number of titles in the early era was won by Bill Tilden, Bill Larned, and Richard Sears, who each won seven titles. Meanwhile, the most successful players in men’s singles competition in the Open era are Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, and Jimmy Connors, who all won five titles each.

Full list of winners in men’s singles competition in the US Open