Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Paralympics: India signs off with 29 medals in Paris, Pooja misses finals

Paralympics: India signs off with 29 medals in Paris, Pooja misses finals

India thus concluded the Paris Paralympics with a record haul of seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, set to finish 18th in the overall medals tally

Paralympics 2024

Paralympics 2024

Press Trust of India Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pooja Ojha failed to finish inside the top-three to miss the final berth of the women's kayak single 200m KL1 sprint canoeing event, bringing an end to India's record-breaking campaign at the Paralympics here on Sunday.
India thus concluded the Paris Paralympics with a record haul of seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, set to finish 18th in the overall medals tally.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The final addition to India's unmatched medal count came from the athletics arena late on Saturday, where Navdeep Singh's silver medal in the men's javelin F41 category was upgraded to gold, capping a spectacular finish to the Games.
 
At the last edition in Tokyo, India were ranked 24th with five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals.
On the concluding day of the Paralympics at the Vaires-sur-Marne Stadium, Pooja was the last Indian in fray and she finished her semifinal 1 with a timing of 1:17.03, which was 7.03 seconds behind the third-placed Eleonora de Paolis of Italy.
The top-three make the final. Brianna Hennessy of Canada (57.00) and Maosan of China (57.26) claimed the top-two spots of semifinal 1.

More From This Section

Big four of tennis

2024: The rare year of no silverware for the Big Four of tennis in 20 years

Indian hockey team

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: India beat China 3-0 to start their title defense

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

Randhir Singh becomes first Indian to be elected as OCA president

US Open 2024 men's singles final

US Open 2024 men's singles final, live telecast and streaming

US Open 2024 Aryna Sabalenka

US Open: Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win 3rd Grand Slam title

During the Heats, Pooja had finished in the fifth place. As a result of this contemporary result, India's para-canoeing stint in the event has ended.
Besides her, Prachi Yadav was another canoe sprinter who, on Saturday, had finished eighth in the women's VL2 200m.
India's only male canoe sprinter, Yash Kumar, had settled for the fifth spot in the KL1 200m semi-final on Saturday.
The KL1 category is primarily for canoe sprinters who propel with their arms only, with very limited or no trunk function and no leg function.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paralympics 2024

Paralympics: Journey from injury to competition been quick for some players

2024 Paris Paralympics

Old and new performers help India become Paralympic power in Paris

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Tripled budget led to record medals at Asiad, Para Games: Sports minister

Paralympics

We deserve same respect: Navdeep Singh after turning taunts into triumph

Paralympics, Tokyo 2020

Paris Paralympics 2024: Simran enters final of women's 200m T12 race

Topics : Paralympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon