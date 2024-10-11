Business Standard
HIL 2024-25 auction dates, venue, time, live streaming and telecast details

For the first time ever, the HIL will feature both men's and women's leagues running side by side, in what is a big step for women's hockey in the country.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

After a wait of almost seven years, the latest edition of the Hockey India League 2024-25 (HIL) will finally be played. The players' auction for HIL 2024-25 is set to take place from October 13 to 15 at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

For the first time ever, the HIL will feature both men's and women's leagues running side by side, in what is a big step for women's hockey in the country.

HIL 2024-25 Auction Dates

The auction of the male players will be held on October 13 and 14, while that of the female players is set for October 15. The men's league will consist of eight teams competing for top players, whereas the women's league will feature six teams striving to secure the best talent.
 
 
Over 1,000 players to go under the hammer

The HIL auction will witness more than 1,000 athletes up for selection, in a mix of domestic and overseas players.

Domestic Players (Men's): Over 400
Overseas Players (Men's): Over 150

Domestic Players (Women's): Over 250
Overseas Players (Women's): Over 70

What will be the team composition required for HIL?

Each team in the Hockey India League will have 24 players, which will include 16 domestic players (including a mandatory set of four junior players) and eight overseas athletes.

HIL 2024-25 Auction Dates, Venue, Time, Live Streaming & Telecast Details


When will the HIL 2024-25 auction take place?

The HIL 2024-25 auction will take place from October 13-15.

What will be the venue of the HIL 2024-25 auction?

The venue for the HIL 2024-25 auction is Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

At what time will the HIL 2024-25 auction take place?

The HIL 2024-25 auction is likely to start in the afternoon. Official timing is yet to be confirmed.

Which TV channels will live telecast the HIL 2024-25 mega auction in India?

The HIL 2024-25 telecast details will be confirmed soon.

How to watch the live streaming of the HIL 2024-25 auction?

The HIL 2024-25 streaming details will be confirmed soon.

Hockey India League Indian Hockey Team sports auction

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

