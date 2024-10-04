Business Standard
Hockey India League set to return after seven-year hiatus in 2025

There will be eight teams in the men's division in the returning season of HIL, while the women's division is announced to have six teams in total

Hardik Singh during a practice match before the Hockey World Cup

Hardik Singh during a practice match

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

The sport of hockey received a new lifeline in India, as Hockey India on Friday announced the official return of the league-based hockey tournament, Hockey India League (HIL), after a seven-year hiatus. According to the announcement, the tournament will feature both men’s and women’s divisions. The men’s matches will be held in Rourkela, Odisha, while the women’s matches will be organised in Ranchi, Jharkhand. There will be eight teams in the men's division in the returning season of HIL, while the women's division is announced to have six teams in total. While all eight teams for the men's division have already been announced, only four out of six teams have been announced for the women’s division.
 

Full list of men’s teams and owners for HIL 2025

Franchises Owners
Chennai Charles Group
Lucknow Yadu Sports
Punjab JSW Sports
West Bengal Shrachi Sports
Delhi SG Sports and Entertainment
Odisha Vedanta Limited
Hyderabad Resolute Sports
Ranchi Navoyam Sports Ventures Private Limited

Full list of women’s teams and owners for HIL 2025

Franchise Owner
Haryana JSW Sports
West Bengal Shrachi Sports
Delhi SG Sports and Entertainment
Odisha Navoyam Sports Ventures Private Limited

Player auction format

The player auction for both men’s and women’s teams will be organised from October 13 to 15. The teams are allowed to form a squad of 24 members, including a maximum of eight overseas players.

Bihar's Rajgir to host 2024 Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Date of finals

The full schedule of the tournament has not been announced yet, but the dates of the finals have already been confirmed. The finals of the men’s division will be played on February 1, 2025, while the finals of the women’s division will be held on January 26, 2025.

History

The Hockey India League was inaugurated in 2013 and ran for five seasons until 2017, before being discontinued. Ranchi Rhinos were crowned as the inaugural champions, while Kalinga Lancers were the last champions of the tournament.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

