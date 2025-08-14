Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Live streaming on Sony LIV, telecast on Sony Sports

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Live streaming on Sony LIV, telecast on Sony Sports

The Men's hockey Asia Cup, in its 12th edition, will run from 29 August to 7 September 2025 at the newly developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has bagged the television and digital broadcast rights for the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, enabling hockey fans across the country to follow the continent’s top teams as they battle for supremacy.
 
The tournament, in its 12th edition, will run from 29 August to 7 September 2025 at the newly developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium. The venue, built to world-class standards, reflects India’s investment in sports infrastructure and Bihar’s emergence as a growing sports hub.
 
This will be the first major men’s hockey event at Rajgir after the successful staging of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024, in which India emerged champions. The full schedule of the Men’s Asia Cup 2025 has not been announced yet, as Pakistan’s participation is still uncertain.
 
 
Direct World Cup qualification at stake
 
The Asia Cup will also offer a direct qualification berth for the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, to be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. Defending champions South Korea, the most successful side in the event’s history with five titles (1994, 1999, 2009, 2013, 2022), will be among the favourites. India, the hosts, have lifted the trophy three times. 

Fans to get extensive coverage across TV and digital
 
SPN has promised a comprehensive broadcast plan, with live matches, pre-match build-ups, and expert-led analysis across its sports channels and OTT platform Sony LIV.
 
“Hockey has always held a special place in the hearts of Indian sports fans, and the excitement is intense with the Hero Men’s Asia Cup,” said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer – Distribution and International Business, and Head – Sports Business, SPN. He described the tournament as a “proud milestone” for the network, reaffirming its positioning as the “Home of Hockey in India.”
 
Hockey India welcomes partnership
 
Dr. Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, said, “We are thrilled to have Sony Sports Network as the official broadcaster for the Hero Asia Cup. Their extensive reach and commitment to Indian hockey will amplify the tournament’s visibility and inspire millions to connect with the sport.”
 
Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added that Sony’s production quality and storytelling will give the event world-class exposure, while helping build excitement ahead of the 2026 Hockey World Cup.
 

