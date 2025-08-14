Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Vece Paes, Olympic hockey bronze medallist and sports icon, passes away

Vece Paes, Olympic hockey bronze medallist and sports icon, passes away

Dr. Vece Paes, a member of India's bronze medal-winning hockey squad at the 1972 Munich Olympics and father of tennis legend Leander Paes, passed away in Kolkata on Thursday morning. He was 80.

Dr. Vece Paes

Dr. Vece Paes with his son Leander Paes. File Photo

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dr. Vece Paes, a member of India’s bronze medal-winning hockey squad at the 1972 Munich Olympics and father of tennis legend Leander Paes, passed away in Kolkata on Thursday morning. He was 80.
 
Battling Parkinson’s in final days
 
Paes had been suffering from an advanced stage of Parkinson’s disease and was admitted to a city hospital on Tuesday morning, where his condition deteriorated.
 
Multi-Sport Athlete and Hockey Midfielder
 
A versatile sportsperson, Paes represented India as a midfielder in hockey while also excelling in football, cricket, and rugby. He served as president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002, contributing significantly to the sport’s development in the country.
 

Pioneering Role in Sports Medicine
 
Beyond his playing career, Paes was a respected sports medicine expert. He worked with leading sports organisations, including the Asian Cricket Council, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, and the Indian Davis Cup team, providing medical expertise to athletes across disciplines. 
Hockey India pays tribute to former olympian Dr. Vece Paes
 
Hockey India mourned the passing of Dr. Vece Paes, the celebrated midfielder from Indian hockey’s golden era and a member of the bronze medal-winning squad at the 1972 Munich Olympics. He was 80.
 
Remembering a sporting icon
 
Described as an unshakable pillar of Indian sport, Dr. Paes leaves behind a rich legacy that spans decades, inspiring generations of athletes and sports enthusiasts. His contributions extended far beyond the hockey turf, encompassing multiple sports and roles in sports administration and medicine.
 
Leaders recall his passion and legacy
 
“It is a sad day for us in Hockey India. The passing of Dr. Paes draws curtains on a great era of hockey. The Olympic medal in Munich is a testament to their grit and determination. I had the good fortune of meeting him a few times and I have always been inspired by his passion for sports in general. He was a great advocate of inculcating sporting culture in the country. We at Hockey India express our deepest condolences to his wife Jennifer, son Leander and their whole family. We stand together in their grief,” said Dr. Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India.
 
Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also paid tribute, saying, “On behalf of Hockey India, we extend our deepest condolences to Leander, his mother and their family. His achievements in sports and sports science will always be remembered and his legacy will live on forever.”
 
Life and Achievements
 
Born in Goa in April 1945, Dr. Paes excelled in both academics and sport. A doctor of sports medicine, he also served as president of the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club. His son, tennis legend Leander Paes, has often credited him as a major influence in his own Olympic journey.
 
Multi-sport excellence
 
Apart from his role in hockey, Dr. Paes showcased his versatility by playing divisional cricket, football, and rugby. His passion for rugby eventually led him to serve as president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002, contributing to the sport’s growth in India.
 

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

