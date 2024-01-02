PKL 2024: Mohit Goyat shines in Puneri Paltan's big win over Telugu Titans

Mohit Goyat was the lead performer as table-toppers Puneri Paltan outclassed bottom-placed Telugu Titans 54-18 in their Pro Kabaddi League match here on Monday.

Telugu Titans were bolstered by captain Pawan Sehrawat's return, but he was tackled within eight seconds as they straightaway were pinned to the backfoot.

The Titans did well to stay within touching distance, but were completely undone by a series of three raids. It began with a Super Raid from Goyat that saw Pawan, Hamid Nader and Nitin off to the bench.

The next raid saw Shadloui trap Robin Chaudhary in an ankle hold.





The third raid was a mere formality as Prafull Zaware surrendered to Aslam Inamdar and Paltan inflicted the first All Out. Their lead grew to 16-9 and ended the first half leading 23-10.

There was more trouble in store for the Telugu side as they faced an All Out in the very first minute of the second half and the gap between the teams only grew further.

The Paltan seized complete control of the game as Abinesh dished out tackles at will, while Aslam and Goyat offered the Titans defence no respite.

Soon Goyat swept through Titans' defenders and Paltan led by a mammoth 28 points at 39-11 with 10 minutes left.

Goyat again won points in raid and defence as the scoreline read 48-13, with the Paltan leading by 35 points and they seldom gave up that position of strength.