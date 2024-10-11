Business Standard
I want a personal coach, need to improve strength: Boxer Nikhat Zareen

Nikhat, who was a strong medal contender, bowed out of the 50kg women's boxing competition following an unanimous decision loss to top seed and reigning Asian Games champion Wu Yu of China.

Paris: India's Nikhat Zareen after her women’s 50kg Round of 16 boxing match against China's Wu Yu at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Zareen lost the match. (Photo: PTI)

It wasn't her day, acknowledged Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen dwelling on her shocking medal-less Olympic campaign but asserted that she would be back stronger with the help of a personal coach that she is currently trying to find.

Nikhat, who was a strong medal contender, bowed out of the 50kg women's boxing competition following an unanimous decision loss to top seed and reigning Asian Games champion Wu Yu of China in the preliminary stage.

She was the first of six Indian boxers to qualify for the Olympics, where she made a maiden appearance.

 

"Nobody is perfect, It was not my day. I was unseeded and had to face a very good boxer in the early rounds. What really hurts was that boxers who I had already defeated (in past competitions) they won medals, that was heartbreaking," she told PTI Videos.

"But we have to accept the reality and keep going. I don't want to plan anything, and want to go with the flow. I didn't have a personal coach," she added.

Nikhat, a two-time world champion, said she is currently hunting for a personal coach.

"I want a personal coach to train with, I was training at the Inspire Institute for some while. I am trying to find a good coach who can help me become a better boxer. Once I find someone, I will let you know," she said.

"I want to train abroad because change is always good. After all, internationally I get better practice opportunities as those boxers push me to come out of my comfort zone.

"I will also try to train with different style of boxers, one needs to have the quality to fight different style of boxers on any day," she added.

Asked the areas that she would try to improve in her game, Nikhat said she would look to "improve on my strength."

Boxing's Olympic future is hanging by a thread due to the International Boxing Association's suspension for governance and financial mismanagement related issues. India has broken ranks with IBA to join World Boxing, which has the backing of the International Olympic Committee.

Nikhat said said she is awaiting the weight categories that World Boxing might unveil in the ear future.

"...they might change weight categories. If there is 52kg category, I will be the happiest because that is my most comfortable weight," she said.


First Published: Oct 11 2024

