IIT Madras introduces plans to make India a global chess powerhouse

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IIT Madras Centre of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA) on Saturday unveiled plans to make India a global chess powerhouse using technology-driven tools.
The initiative is aimed at enhancing fan engagement, providing solutions for federations to flag cheating and chess training programmes to further grow the sports at the grassroots level, the institute said.

This was revealed at the Sports Tech Start Up Conclave' being organised in New Delhi by IIT Madras CESSA, a release here said.
The conclave is sponsored by Dream Sports, Vedanta and SFA Play.
Addressing the conclave, Sandip Pradhan, Director-General, Sports Authority of India (SAI) said, "we will be very happy to collaborate through IIT Madras CESSA to support products that can be integrated into sports bodies."

"We would like to be shown the path to support various stakeholders in the sports ecosystem through this forum," he said and added that the entire country was proud of IIT Madras, especially the way it has developed various technologies.
IIT-M director Prof V Kamakoti said chess was a very interesting and thought-provoking sport that involved a lot of pattern-matching and strategies.
"High-performance computing and Artificial Intelligence can play a very crucial role that can aid chess players during the training phase by enumerating several scenarios and the best possible game plans for those," he said.
IIT Madras was very keen to develop such platforms with a objective of making Bharat a global chess powerhouse, he added.
IIT Madras CESSA also plans to offer courses for upgrading skills and undertake specific steps to train various players in the sports value chain in India as part of its sports education initiatives covering sportspersons, PE instructors, coaches, referees, analysts, physiologists, nutritionists, umpires, sports presenters and management personnel.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras, IIT Madras, IIT-M

IIT Madras raises Rs 513 cr in funding for FY24, says it's a record

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

