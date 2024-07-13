Business Standard
Nick Kyrgios may return at US Open but it might have been a joke: Djokovic

Djokovic, who plays Carlos Alcaraz for the Wimbledon title on Sunday, said he hopes Kyrgios can compete again

Novak Djokovic

Kyrgios, a 29-year-old Australian, lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon final two years ago, before knee and wrist problems sidelined him. (Photo: PTI)

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

No one knows for sure when 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios will return to competition after nearly two years away from the tour because of injuries. But perhaps Kyrgios dropped a hint to Novak Djokovic while the two were practising this week at the All England Club.
"He hit a really good serve, and he said, Well, I might come back at the US Open.' So I don't know if he was joking about it or not," Djokovic said after winning his semifinal on Friday.
"But let me tell you, he's hitting the ball as good as ever, really."

Kyrgios, a 29-year-old Australian, lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon final two years ago, before knee and wrist problems sidelined him.
Kyrgios has played just one official singles match since October 2022. He has been doing TV commentary during Wimbledon. The US Open starts in late August.
"Yeah, I think that the return is near, but it's hard to say, really, because (it's) one thing ... really practising for like an hour or two, but completely something different when you are out there on the tour playing in a tournament where you have to come back every single day maybe for four, five, six days in a row," Djokovic said.
"I guess he will also not know if his wrist will react well until he actually plays a tournament."

Djokovic, who plays Carlos Alcaraz for the Wimbledon title on Sunday, said he hopes Kyrgios can compete again.
"I think everyone in tennis hopes he can come back quickly," Djokovic said, "because we definitely need him on the tour.

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

