Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Sinner beat Alcaraz for Six Kings title after Djokovic edges out Nadal

Sinner beat Alcaraz for Six Kings title after Djokovic edges out Nadal

Djokovic won the match between rivals who have combined for 46 Grand Slam singles titles. Nadal, who won 22 Slam titles, is planning to retire after playing for Spain next month in the Davis Cup

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner

AP Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3 for the championship in the Six Kings Slam exhibition Saturday after Novak Djokovic topped Rafael Nadal 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the third-place match.

While Sinner and Alcaraz probably have plenty of future matchups in store, Djokovic and Nadal may have been playing for the final time in one of tennis' great rivalries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Djokovic won the match between rivals who have combined for 46 Grand Slam singles titles. Nadal, who won 22 Slam titles, is planning to retire after playing for Spain next month in the Davis Cup.

 

They shared a warm embrace at the net after Djokovic's victory. He also beat Nadal in the Olympics and had a 31-29 lead in their head-to-head.

The last dance was an epic one, Djokovic wrote on social media. And of course emotional. I'll cherish our rivalry forever, (at)rafaelnadal. Tennis will miss you.

Sinner then emerged with a victory over Alcaraz in a matchup between the winners of all four major titles this season. The top-ranked Sinner, who had lost all three meetings this season, collected $6 million for the win.

More From This Section

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen

F1 season resumes with Lando Norris in hot pursuit of Max Verstappen

Shooting sports

Shooting World Cup: Vivaan wins silver while Naruka claims bronze medal

Table Tennis

Top Indian paddlers all set to take part in UTT National Ranking TT

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Mandaviya discusses draft Bill with focus on sports governance reforms

Serena Williams, 36

Serena Williams has a benign cyst removed from her neck, says 'all is OK'

Until now, every match was very, very good, but we will always hope this rivalry will last as long as possible, Sinner said.

Alcaraz beat the Italian on Oct. 2 to win the China Open in Beijing, along with semifinal victories at the French Open and Indian Wells. The Spaniard has a 6-4 lead in their head-to-head on Tour.

I will try to do my best every day ... to hopefully make this rivalry better and better over the years, Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz defeated Nadal and Sinner topped Djokovic in the previous round of the exhibition event that awards money but not ATP ranking points in Saudi Arabia's latest foray into tennis.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rafael Nadal will forever be synonymous with the French Open, where a metallic statue of him hitting his trademark forehand was built in 2021

Rafael Nadal announces retirement from professional tennis at end of season

Rafael Nadal

'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal bids farewell after illustrious tennis career

Rafael Nadal retirement

Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis, posts video on social media

Rafael Nadal, Rafael, Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz on Spain's roster for the Davis Cup Finals

Rafael Nadal, Rafael, Nadal

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup in Berlin

Topics : Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon