Indian skipper Harmanpreet, Holland's Jansen named FIH Players of the Year

The recipients of the FIH awards were chosen following a vote by an expert panel, national hockey associations, fans and media

Photo: FIH

Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 2:05 AM IST

At the 49th International Hockey Federation (FIH) Statutory Congress in Oman on Friday, Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Netherlands' midfielder Yibbi Jansen were named the FIH Player of the Year (2023-24) in the men's and women's categories, respectively.   
  According to the FIH website, Harmanpreet expressed gratitude to Hockey India (HI) after receiving the award. “Special thanks to Hockey India for always giving us every opportunity to succeed at all levels. My wife and daughter are here today, and receiving this award in front of them means the world to me,” he said.  
Additionally, newly-retired Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (men's category) and China’s Ye Jiao (women's category) were named the FIH Goalkeepers of the Year.
 
 
“This award completely belongs to my team—the defence who ensured most attacks never reached me, and the midfielders and forwards who covered up my mistakes by scoring more goals than I conceded,” Sreejesh said.
 
The winners were selected through a voting process involving an expert panel, national hockey associations (represented by their national teams' captains and coaches), fans, and media.
 
Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Harmanpreet received over 63 per cent of all votes cast in his category. Notably, Dutch player Joep de Mol secured just over 16 per cent of the votes and ranked second.

Similarly, Sreejesh was highly popular among voters, polling over 62 per cent of all votes in his category. The second position was secured by Netherlands' goalie and Olympic gold medallist Pimrin Blaak, who received 22 per cent of the votes.
 
Meanwhile, the FIH Rising Stars award was given to Pakistan’s Sufyan Khan (men's category) and Argentina’s Zoe Díaz (women's category).
 
Scotland’s Sarah Wilson and Steve Rogers of Australia won the FIH Umpire of the Year award in the women's and men's categories, respectively.
 
In the FIH Coach of the Year award, China women’s head coach Alyson Annan (Australia) won in the women’s category, while former Dutch player and current men's team coach Jeroen Delmee (Netherlands) bagged the honours in the men’s category.

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 2:05 AM IST

