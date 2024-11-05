Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Paris Olympics displaced nearly 20,000 people, local associations say

Paris Olympics displaced nearly 20,000 people, local associations say

In its report, the group Le Revers de la Mdaille, which translates as the other side of the medal, claimed that 19,526 people were displaced from informal housing between April 2023 and September 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly 20,000 people were forcibly displaced in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics from tent camps or shelters in the Paris region, a coalition of more than 100 community groups said Monday.

In its report, the group Le Revers de la Mdaille, which translates as the other side of the medal, claimed that 19,526 people were displaced from informal housing between April 2023 and September 2024 as part of what it calls social cleansing by authorities. The report notes that some people were evicted multiple times and, as a result, may be counted more than once.

As the city prepared to host millions of spectators for the Games, facilities and infrastructure underwent significant renovation, which the report alleges included the eviction of migrants and squatters from visible locations near event venues.

 

Paul Alauzy, spokesperson for Le Revers de la Mdaille, claimed that there is direct evidence linking these displacements to Olympic preparations.

There are images, internal government documents, and eviction orders explicitly referencing the Olympics as justification, Alauzy said on Monday.

The group's data highlights a surge in eviction operations 260 between April 2023 and Sept 2024 up 41% from the same period in 2021-2022. The report also notes that over 4,500 minors were among those displaced.

More From This Section

Max Verstappen F1

Verstappen's Brazil win silences critics as he closes in on 4th F1 title

Chess Olympiad

Chennai Grand Masters: Top ranked Erigaisi to face Gujarathi in 1st round

Paddy Upton

'Mind Guru' Paddy Upton to train Gukesh ahead of World title shot

Manika Batra, Manika, Batra, Olympic

WTT Champions: Manika Batra upsets Scozs, advances to quarterfinals

red Tennis Court

Sofia Kenin advances to WTA Tokyo final, continues impressive comeback

French officials did not immediately respond to the group's estimate. The city imposed exceptionally strict security measures for the Games and notably the unprecedented opening ceremony all along the Seine River, which required a double-checked process and a QR code to attend.

In August, Marc Guillaume, the prefect for the le-de-France region, which encompasses Paris, stated in a radio interview that eviction rates had not increased due to the Olympics and that every displaced individual was offered alternative housing.

French President Emmanuel Macron also addressed the issue in August, claiming that France had successfully created a social legacy linked to the Olympics.

I'm not forgetting that we have succeeded in creating a social legacy for the Olympic Games, with more than 200 marginalised people who used to live on the streets around the venues now having a permanent home, Macron said at a conference on Aug 12, the day following the Olympics closing ceremony.

In its report, the coalition is now advocating for a reevaluation of the Olympic hosting model, proposing a permanent site for future editions and more sustainable practices to mitigate the risk of displacements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

IOA submits 'Letter of Intent' to host the 2036 Olympics in India

PT Usha

There's no acting CEO of IOA: Usha declares bid against her illegal

Manu Bhaker, Manu, Bhaker

Rana defends PT Usha, credits her 'support' for Manu's Olympic medals

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Target to take India among top 5 Olympic medal winning countries: Mandaviya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP PT Usha at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Thursday.

IOA feud: Usha calls SGM to address corruption charge against treasurer

Topics : Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon