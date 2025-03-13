Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jharkhand beat Haryana to win 15th Hockey India Women National Championship

Hockey Jharkhand edged past defending champions Hockey Haryana 4-3 in a shootout after 1-1 in regulation time to win the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India Panchkula
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Pramodni Lakra (44') and Rani (42') scored in regulation time.

Rajni Kerketta, Nirali Kujur, Binima Dhan, and captain Alebla Rani Toppo netted in the shootout, while keeper Anjali Bhinjia's two crucial saves sealed the win.

In the bronze medal match, Hockey Mizoram beat Hockey Maharashtra 2-1, with Manju Chorsiya (59') scoring the late winner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

