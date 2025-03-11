Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 03:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WFI gets NSF status back after Sports Ministry revokes suspension

The ministry, in its order, said that the WFI has taken corrective measures, so it has decided to lift the suspension

Young Indian wrestlers Tannu and Priya become World Champions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

The Sports Ministry on Tuesday lifted its suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), paving the way for the organisation of domestic tournaments and selection of national teams for international tournaments.

The ministry had suspended the WFI on December 24, 2023 for the hasty announcement of the Under-15 (U-15) and Under-20 (U-20) National Championships.

The Sanjay Singh-led panel had won the elections on December 21, 2023 but the choice of venue for National Championships in Nandini Nagar, Gonda the stronghold of former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh had irked the government.

The ministry, in its order, said that the WFI has taken corrective measures, so it has decided to lift the suspension.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

