Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 14: Full schedule, results and live streaming

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 14: Full schedule, results and live streaming

After a one-off match between India and Nepal on Monday, the 2025 Kho Kho World Cup will be in full-fledged action with all participating teams in action on Tuesday

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 14 matches

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 14 matches

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 2:01 PM IST
The 2025 Kho Kho World Cup kicked off on Monday, January 13, with hosts India taking on Nepal in the curtain-raiser. The competition will go into full-fledged action mode starting Tuesday, January 14, with all 20 men’s and 19 women’s teams set for action in their respective group games. The teams are divided into four groups of five teams each and will play one game against all the other teams in their group. The top two teams from each group, after the end of group stage matches, will book their place in the quarterfinals starting January 17.
 
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Full list of teams 
 
Men’s division
  • Group A: India, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, Bhutan
  • Group B: South Africa, Ghana, Argentina, Netherlands, Iran
  • Group C: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Korea, USA, Poland
  • Group D: England, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Kenya
Women’s division
  • Group A: India, South Korea, Iran, Malaysia
  • Group B: England, Australia, Kenya, Uganda, Netherlands
  • Group C: Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Germany, Bangladesh
  • Group D: South Africa, Poland, Peru, Indonesia, New Zealand
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: January 14 schedule 

Men’s division
 
Date Match Group Time (IST)
Jan 14, Tue South Africa vs Ghana B 10:30 AM
Jan 14, Tue Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka C 11:15 AM
Jan 14, Tue England vs Germany D 11:15 AM
Jan 14, Tue Ghana vs Netherlands B 11:15 AM
Jan 14, Tue Peru vs Bhutan A 12:30 PM
Jan 14, Tue Argentina vs Iran B 1:00 PM
Jan 14, Tue South Korea vs Poland C 2:45 PM
Jan 14, Tue Malaysia vs Kenya D 4:00 PM
Jan 14, Tue South Africa vs Netherlands B 4:30 PM
Jan 14, Tue Bangladesh vs USA C 5:15 PM
Jan 14, Tue England vs Australia D 6:30 PM
Jan 14, Tue Nepal vs Peru A 6:30 PM
Jan 14, Tue Ghana vs Argentina B 7:45 PM
Jan 14, Tue India vs Brazil A 8:15 PM
 
Women’s division
 
Date Match Group Time (IST)
Jan 14, Tue England vs Australia B 11:45 AM
Jan 14, Tue Nepal vs Bhutan C 10:00 AM
Jan 14, Tue South Africa vs New Zealand D 10:00 AM
Jan 14, Tue Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh C 12:30 PM
Jan 14, Tue Kenya vs Netherlands B 3:15 PM
Jan 14, Tue England vs Uganda B 5:45 PM
Jan 14, Tue India vs South Korea A 7:00 PM
Jan 14, Tue South Africa vs Peru D 5:15 PM
Jan 14, Tue Nepal vs Germany C 4:00 PM
Jan 14, Tue Iran vs Malaysia A 7:45 PM
 
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: January 14 results 
Men’s division
  • South Africa 87-32 Ghana
  • Bangladesh 56-24 Sri Lanka
  • England 60-38 Germany
  • Ghana vs Netherlands
  • Peru vs Bhutan
  • Argentina vs Iran
  • South Korea vs Poland
  • Malaysia vs Kenya
  • South Africa vs Netherlands
  • Bangladesh vs USA
  • England vs Australia
  • Nepal vs Peru
  • Ghana vs Argentina
  • India vs Brazil
Women’s division
  • England 81-30 Australia
  • Nepal 83-24 Bhutan
  • South Africa vs New Zealand
  • Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
  • Kenya vs Netherlands
  • England vs Uganda
  • India vs South Korea
  • South Africa vs Peru
  • Nepal vs Germany
  • Iran vs Malaysia

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 January 14 live streaming and telecast details

Where to watch live telecast of January 14 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India? 
The live telecast of Kho Kho World Cup January 14 matches will be available on Star Sports Network and DD Sports in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of January 14 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India? 
The live streaming of Kho Kho World Cup January 14 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

