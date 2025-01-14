Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 14: Full schedule, results and live streaming

The 2025 Kho Kho World Cup kicked off on Monday, January 13, with hosts India taking on Nepal in the curtain-raiser. The competition will go into full-fledged action mode starting Tuesday, January 14, with all 20 men’s and 19 women’s teams set for action in their respective group games. The teams are divided into four groups of five teams each and will play one game against all the other teams in their group. The top two teams from each group, after the end of group stage matches, will book their place in the quarterfinals starting January 17.
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Full list of teams
Men’s division
- Group A: India, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, Bhutan
- Group B: South Africa, Ghana, Argentina, Netherlands, Iran
- Group C: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Korea, USA, Poland
- Group D: England, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Kenya
Women’s division
- Group A: India, South Korea, Iran, Malaysia
- Group B: England, Australia, Kenya, Uganda, Netherlands
- Group C: Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Germany, Bangladesh
- Group D: South Africa, Poland, Peru, Indonesia, New Zealand
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: January 14 schedule
Men’s division
|Date
|Match
|Group
|Time (IST)
|Jan 14, Tue
|South Africa vs Ghana
|B
|10:30 AM
|Jan 14, Tue
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|C
|11:15 AM
|Jan 14, Tue
|England vs Germany
|D
|11:15 AM
|Jan 14, Tue
|Ghana vs Netherlands
|B
|11:15 AM
|Jan 14, Tue
|Peru vs Bhutan
|A
|12:30 PM
|Jan 14, Tue
|Argentina vs Iran
|B
|1:00 PM
|Jan 14, Tue
|South Korea vs Poland
|C
|2:45 PM
|Jan 14, Tue
|Malaysia vs Kenya
|D
|4:00 PM
|Jan 14, Tue
|South Africa vs Netherlands
|B
|4:30 PM
|Jan 14, Tue
|Bangladesh vs USA
|C
|5:15 PM
|Jan 14, Tue
|England vs Australia
|D
|6:30 PM
|Jan 14, Tue
|Nepal vs Peru
|A
|6:30 PM
|Jan 14, Tue
|Ghana vs Argentina
|B
|7:45 PM
|Jan 14, Tue
|India vs Brazil
|A
|8:15 PM
Women’s division
|Date
|Match
|Group
|Time (IST)
|Jan 14, Tue
|England vs Australia
|B
|11:45 AM
|Jan 14, Tue
|Nepal vs Bhutan
|C
|10:00 AM
|Jan 14, Tue
|South Africa vs New Zealand
|D
|10:00 AM
|Jan 14, Tue
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|C
|12:30 PM
|Jan 14, Tue
|Kenya vs Netherlands
|B
|3:15 PM
|Jan 14, Tue
|England vs Uganda
|B
|5:45 PM
|Jan 14, Tue
|India vs South Korea
|A
|7:00 PM
|Jan 14, Tue
|South Africa vs Peru
|D
|5:15 PM
|Jan 14, Tue
|Nepal vs Germany
|C
|4:00 PM
|Jan 14, Tue
|Iran vs Malaysia
|A
|7:45 PM
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: January 14 results
Men’s division
- South Africa 87-32 Ghana
- Bangladesh 56-24 Sri Lanka
- England 60-38 Germany
- Ghana vs Netherlands
- Peru vs Bhutan
- Argentina vs Iran
- South Korea vs Poland
- Malaysia vs Kenya
- South Africa vs Netherlands
- Bangladesh vs USA
- England vs Australia
- Nepal vs Peru
- Ghana vs Argentina
- India vs Brazil
Women’s division
- England 81-30 Australia
- Nepal 83-24 Bhutan
- South Africa vs New Zealand
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
- Kenya vs Netherlands
- England vs Uganda
- India vs South Korea
- South Africa vs Peru
- Nepal vs Germany
- Iran vs Malaysia
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 January 14 live streaming and telecast details
Where to watch live telecast of January 14 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?
The live telecast of Kho Kho World Cup January 14 matches will be available on Star Sports Network and DD Sports in India.
Where to watch live streaming of January 14 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?
The live streaming of Kho Kho World Cup January 14 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.