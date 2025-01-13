Business Standard

PUMA India teams up with PV Sindhu to strengthen badminton presence

Through this partnership, PUMA aims to inspire the next generation, particularly among India's youth, with badminton's popularity soaring.

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medallist and badminton icon, has teamed up with PUMA India in a multi-year partnership, marking the brand’s official entry into the badminton scene. This collaboration aims to tap into the sport’s growing fan base of 57 million in India, positioning PUMA to boost its presence in the country's rapidly expanding sports market. Sindhu, a trailblazer in Indian sports, is the highest-followed badminton athlete worldwide and brings a legacy of historic achievements that have inspired millions. 
 
Through this partnership, PUMA aims to inspire the next generation, particularly among India’s youth, with badminton’s popularity soaring—27.8 million Gen Z fans follow the sport, and active participation has risen 65% in the past four years. This collaboration will officially debut at the India Open 2025 in New Delhi, setting the stage for future developments in the sport within India. 
 
 
Commenting on her association, PV Sindhu expressed excitement about joining the PUMA family, a brand that shares her passion for pushing boundaries. “Badminton has been a platform for growth and self-discovery for me, and through this partnership, I want to inspire others, especially women, to take risks, believe in themselves, and aim higher,” she said. 
 
PUMA India will also be launching a special badminton collection later this year, aligning with projections showing India’s sports apparel market will reach USD 399.5 million by 2030. This growth, especially in the high-performance footwear segment, plays into PUMA’s focus on catering to the needs of athletes like Sindhu and fans of the sport. 
 
Sindhu’s partnership with PUMA places her alongside the brand’s global roster of elite athletes, including cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Mohammed Shami, Olympians Sarabjot Singh and MC Mary Kom, as well as international stars like Usain Bolt and Neymar Jr. This collaboration marks the start of an exciting chapter for badminton in India.

Topics : PV Sindhu Badminton Olympics Puma India

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

