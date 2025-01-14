Business Standard

Australian Open today's matches: Bopanna's match starts at 6:40 AM IST

Australian Open today's matches: Bopanna's match starts at 6:40 AM IST

India's Rohan Bopanna will also be in action tomorrow in the men's doubles with his teammate N. Barrientos. The duo will take on the Spanish duo of Martinez and Munar on the day.

Australian Open 2025

As the Australian Open enters it's Day 3 on January 14, another exciting set of matches await the fans with the players looking to advance through to the next rounds of the competition. The likes of Daniil Medvedev, India's Rohan Bopanna and Ons Jabeur will also be feauring in the thrilling set of matches in store for the fans.
 
Fritz, Medvedev in action during Men's Singles
 
The next day of fixtures will feature 4th seeded player Taylor Fritz take on his American counterpart J. brooksby at the John Caln Arena.
 
Daniil Medvedev, another contender for the title, will also play his 5th seeded against Kasidit Samrej. Alex de Minaur will also start his campaign against Netherlands' B. van de Zandschulp.
 
Andrey Rublev, who is seeded 9th in the competition will be up against Brazil's J. Fonseca later in the day.  ALSO READ: Australian Open 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Djokovic wins 4-set tie against Basavareddy to start campaign
 
Rybakina, Paolini in action during Women's Singles
 
The start of day's play will see former Grand Slam champion Elena Rybakina takes on Australia's E. Jones at the Margaret Court Arena.
 
Ons Jabeur will also be in action as she takes on Ukraine's A. Kalinina. Jasmine Paolini, seeded 4th in the tournament, will start her campaign against China's Wei later in the day.
 
India's Rohan Bopanna also in action
 
Australian Open 2025 schedule on January 14
Time (IST) Event Match
06:00:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 E. Navarro vs P. Stearns
Not before 8:30 AM Men's Singles • Round 1 K. Samrej vs D. Medvedev
13:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 B. van de Zandschulp vs A. de Minaur
13:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 V. Kudermetova vs O. Gadecki
06:00:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 Z. Zhang vs H. Rune
06:00:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 E. Rybakina vs E. Jones
13:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 S. Wei vs J. Paolini
13:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 A. Rublev vs J. Fonseca
05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 V. Tomova vs D. Kasatkina
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 T. Fritz vs J. Brooksby
11:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 M. Keys vs A. Li
Not before 1:30 PM Men's Singles • Round 1 A. Popyrin vs C. Moutet
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 M. Berrettini vs C. Norrie
05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 A. Kalinskaya vs K. Birrell
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 M. Arnaldi vs L. Musetti
05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 R. Marino vs K. Boulter
05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 B. Haddad Maia vs J. Riera
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 H. Hurkacz vs T. Griekspoor
Not before 9:00 AM Men's Singles • Round 1 B. Shelton vs B. Nakashima
Not before 9:00 AM Women's Singles • Round 1 A. Kalinina vs O. Jabeur
05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 E. Alexandrova vs E. Raducanu
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 G. Monfils vs G. Mpetshi Perricard
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 R. Hijikata vs M. Krueger
05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 C. Osorio vs M. Sakkari
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 M. Kecmanovic vs D. Lajovic
05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 V. Gracheva vs C. McNally
05:30:00 Women's Doubles • Round 1 O. Danilovic & A. Potapova vs H. Chan & L. Kichenok
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 R. Bautista Agut vs D. Shapovalov
05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 X. Wang vs J. Grabher
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 B. Coric vs C. Garin
05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 D. Kovinic vs L. Sun
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 L. Sonego vs S. Wawrinka
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 A. Mannarino vs K. Khachanov
05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 N. Parrizas Diaz vs I. Jovic
05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 Y. Putintseva vs E. Avanesyan
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 T. Etcheverry vs F. Cobolli
05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 M. Carle vs A. Anisimova
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 C. Ugo Carabelli vs L. Tien
05:30:00 Men's Doubles • Round 1 A. Pavlasek & J. Rojer vs R. Arneodo & A. Cazaux
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 P. Carreno Busta vs K. Majchrzak
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 G. Diallo vs L. Nardi
05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 I. Begu vs E. Ruse
05:30:00 Women's Doubles • Round 1 A. Moratelli & K. Piter vs M. Andreeva & D. Shnaider
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 M. Giron vs Y. Hanfmann
05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 S. Zheng vs E. Andreeva
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 F. Cerundolo vs A. Bublik
05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 S. Zhang vs M. Kessler
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 T. Boyer vs F. Coria
05:30:00 Women's Doubles • Round 1 A. Blinkova & F. Wu vs J. Burrage & C. Tauson
05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 M. Sherif vs D. Yastremska
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 F. Diaz Acosta vs Z. Bergs
05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 T. Townsend vs R. Zarazua
05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 A. Bondar vs Y. Wang
06:40:00 Men's Doubles • Round 1 P. Martinez & J. Munar vs N. Barrientos & R. Bopanna
05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 F. Comesana vs D. Altmaier
05:30:00 Women's Doubles • Round 1 T. Gibson & M. Joint vs L. Fernandez & N. Kichenok
    A. Popyrin (25) vs C. Moutet
 

Australian Open 2025 matches live telecast and live streaming details  Where to watch the Australian Open 2025, January 14 matches live on television in India  The Australian Open 2025 matches on January 14 will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

 

Where to watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2025, January 14 matches in India  Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2025 matches on January 14 through the Sony LIV app and website.

 

