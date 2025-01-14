Australian Open today's matches: Bopanna's match starts at 6:40 AM IST

As the Australian Open enters it's Day 3 on January 14, another exciting set of matches await the fans with the players looking to advance through to the next rounds of the competition. The likes of Daniil Medvedev, India's Rohan Bopanna and Ons Jabeur will also be feauring in the thrilling set of matches in store for the fans.
Fritz, Medvedev in action during Men's Singles
The next day of fixtures will feature 4th seeded player Taylor Fritz take on his American counterpart J. brooksby at the John Caln Arena.
Daniil Medvedev, another contender for the title, will also play his 5th seeded against Kasidit Samrej. Alex de Minaur will also start his campaign against Netherlands' B. van de Zandschulp.
Andrey Rublev, who is seeded 9th in the competition will be up against Brazil's J. Fonseca later in the day.
Rybakina, Paolini in action during Women's Singles
The start of day's play will see former Grand Slam champion Elena Rybakina takes on Australia's E. Jones at the Margaret Court Arena.
Ons Jabeur will also be in action as she takes on Ukraine's A. Kalinina. Jasmine Paolini, seeded 4th in the tournament, will start her campaign against China's Wei later in the day.
India's Rohan Bopanna also in action
India's Rohan Bopanna will also be in action tomorrow in the men's doubles with his teammate N. Barrientos. The duo will take on the Spanish duo of Martinez and Munar on the day.
|Australian Open 2025 schedule on January 14
|Time (IST)
|Event
|Match
|06:00:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|E. Navarro vs P. Stearns
|Not before 8:30 AM
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|K. Samrej vs D. Medvedev
|13:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|B. van de Zandschulp vs A. de Minaur
|13:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|V. Kudermetova vs O. Gadecki
|06:00:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|Z. Zhang vs H. Rune
|06:00:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|E. Rybakina vs E. Jones
|13:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|S. Wei vs J. Paolini
|13:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|A. Rublev vs J. Fonseca
|05:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|V. Tomova vs D. Kasatkina
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|T. Fritz vs J. Brooksby
|11:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|M. Keys vs A. Li
|Not before 1:30 PM
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|A. Popyrin vs C. Moutet
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|M. Berrettini vs C. Norrie
|05:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|A. Kalinskaya vs K. Birrell
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|M. Arnaldi vs L. Musetti
|05:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|R. Marino vs K. Boulter
|05:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|B. Haddad Maia vs J. Riera
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|H. Hurkacz vs T. Griekspoor
|Not before 9:00 AM
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|B. Shelton vs B. Nakashima
|Not before 9:00 AM
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|A. Kalinina vs O. Jabeur
|05:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|E. Alexandrova vs E. Raducanu
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|G. Monfils vs G. Mpetshi Perricard
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|R. Hijikata vs M. Krueger
|05:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|C. Osorio vs M. Sakkari
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|M. Kecmanovic vs D. Lajovic
|05:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|V. Gracheva vs C. McNally
|05:30:00
|Women's Doubles • Round 1
|O. Danilovic & A. Potapova vs H. Chan & L. Kichenok
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|R. Bautista Agut vs D. Shapovalov
|05:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|X. Wang vs J. Grabher
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|B. Coric vs C. Garin
|05:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|D. Kovinic vs L. Sun
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|L. Sonego vs S. Wawrinka
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|A. Mannarino vs K. Khachanov
|05:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|N. Parrizas Diaz vs I. Jovic
|05:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|Y. Putintseva vs E. Avanesyan
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|T. Etcheverry vs F. Cobolli
|05:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|M. Carle vs A. Anisimova
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|C. Ugo Carabelli vs L. Tien
|05:30:00
|Men's Doubles • Round 1
|A. Pavlasek & J. Rojer vs R. Arneodo & A. Cazaux
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|P. Carreno Busta vs K. Majchrzak
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|G. Diallo vs L. Nardi
|05:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|I. Begu vs E. Ruse
|05:30:00
|Women's Doubles • Round 1
|A. Moratelli & K. Piter vs M. Andreeva & D. Shnaider
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|M. Giron vs Y. Hanfmann
|05:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|S. Zheng vs E. Andreeva
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|F. Cerundolo vs A. Bublik
|05:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|S. Zhang vs M. Kessler
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|T. Boyer vs F. Coria
|05:30:00
|Women's Doubles • Round 1
|A. Blinkova & F. Wu vs J. Burrage & C. Tauson
|05:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|M. Sherif vs D. Yastremska
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|F. Diaz Acosta vs Z. Bergs
|05:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|T. Townsend vs R. Zarazua
|05:30:00
|Women's Singles • Round 1
|A. Bondar vs Y. Wang
|06:40:00
|Men's Doubles • Round 1
|P. Martinez & J. Munar vs N. Barrientos & R. Bopanna
|05:30:00
|Men's Singles • Round 1
|F. Comesana vs D. Altmaier
|05:30:00
|Women's Doubles • Round 1
|T. Gibson & M. Joint vs L. Fernandez & N. Kichenok
Australian Open 2025 matches live telecast and live streaming details Where to watch the Australian Open 2025, January 14 matches live on television in India The Australian Open 2025 matches on January 14 will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2025, January 14 matches in India Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2025 matches on January 14 through the Sony LIV app and website.