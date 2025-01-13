Australian Open 2025 Day 2 Highlights: Tsitsipas, Kyrgios stunned in R1

On the second day of the Australian Open 2025, multiple singles matches took place in both the men’s and women’s divisions. While there were some predictable results, as Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Naomi Osaka advanced to the second round of the competition, the biggest highlights of the day were former world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas and local hero Nick Kyrgios suffering shock first-round exits at the hands of Alex Michelsen and Jacob Fearnley, respectively.
Roller-coaster ride in men’s singles
On Day 2 of the Australian Open 2025, the men’s singles division saw some big names in action, as defending champion Jannik Sinner and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz won their matches in straight sets—7-6 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-1 and 6-1, 7-5, 6-1—against N. Jarry and A. Shevchenko, respectively. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, after dropping the first set against the USA’s Basavareddy 4-6, made a strong comeback to win the next three sets 6-4, 6-3, and 6-2 to book his place in round 2. ALSO READ: Australian Open: How much money did Sumit Nagal earn after 1st round exit?
However, there were some huge upsets on Monday, as Alex Michelsen beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. Jacob Fearnley also broke the hearts of many fans by defeating hometown hero Nick Kyrgios in straight sets—7-6, 6-3, 7-6—to steal the limelight.
|Australian Open 2025: Men's singles results of January 13
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|C. O'Connell
|T. Paul
|6-2, 6-1, 7-5
|B. Bonzi
|D. Goffin
|6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (9)
|F. Passaro
|G. Dimitrov
|7-5, 2-1 (Walkover)
|J. Fearnley
|N. Kyrgios
|7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (7)
|N. Djokovic
|N. Basavareddy
|4-6 , 6-4, 6-3, 6-2
|C. Alcaraz
|A. Shevchenko
|6-1, 7-5, 6-1
|A. Davidovich
|J.C. Shang
|7-6 (7), 7-5 (Walkover)
|F. Auger-Aliassime
|J.L. Struff
|6-3, 6-0, 4-6
|P. Kotov
|J. Faria
|1-6, 1-6, 5-7
|S. Korda
|L. Klein
|6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (8)
|A. Dougaz
|Y. Nishioka
|6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7)
|A. Cazaux
|S. Baez
|6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-0
|T. Kokkinakis
|R. Safiullin
|6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7)
|M. Navone
|J. Draper
|6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2
|A. Vukic
|D. Džumhur
|6-3, 6-0, 3-6, 6-4
|T. Daniel
|T. Schoolkate
|7-6 (8), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6
|J. Thompson
|D. Koepfer
|7-6 (7), 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
|J. Sinner
|N. Jarry
|7-6 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-1
|M. Landaluce
|J. Mccabe
|4-6, 3-6, 4-6
|D. Stricker
|J. Duckworth
|2-6, 4-6, 2-6
|F. Marozsan
|T. Seyboth Wild
|6-3, 6-5, 7-5, 5-7
|N. Borges
|A. Müller
|6-2, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7
|J. Menšík
|N. Basilashvili
|6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
|A. Michelsen
|S. Tsitsipas
|7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4
|R. Carballés
|A. Tabilo
|1-6, 6-2, 3-6, 1-6
|F. Tiafoe
|A. Rinderknech
|7-6 (7), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
|G. Dimitrov
|F. Fognini
|Cancelled
Iga and Naomi through in women’s singles
The women’s singles action on Monday was straightforward. As expected, Iga Świątek beat Siniakova in straight sets—6-0, 6-4—while the returning Naomi Osaka beat Carolina Garcia 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to secure their places in round 2.
In other results, Daria Snigur upset Danielle Collins, while Varvara Gracheva triumphed over Elena Rybakina. Karolína Muchová and Jasmine Paolini showcased their strength with convincing victories.
|Australian Open 2025: Women's singles results of January 13
|Venue
|Match
|Scorecard
|Rod Laver Arena
|N. Osaka vs C. Garcia
|N. Osaka def C. Garcia 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
|Margaret Court Arena
|D. Snigur vs D. Collins
|D. Snigur def D. Collins 6-4, 6-3
|Court 5
|K. Muchová vs N. Podoroska
|K. Muchová def N. Podoroska 6-1, 6-1
|Court 3
|G. Minnen vs D. Aiava
|G. Minnen def D. Aiava 7-6, 7-5, 10-7
|Court 13
|E. Mertens vs V. Golubic
|V. Golubic def E. Mertens 6-4, 7-6
|1573 Arena
|N. Hibino vs M. Kostyuk
|M. Kostyuk def N. Hibino 6-3, 6-1
|Court 12
|P. Martić vs J. Cristian
|J. Cristian def P. Martić 6-2, 7-6
|John Cain Arena
|M. Joint vs J. Pegula
|J. Pegula def M. Joint 6-0, 6-3
|Court 14
|J. Niemeier vs M. Chwalinska
|J. Niemeier def M. Chwalinska 6-1, 6-0
|Court 6
|A. Pavlyuchenkova vs Y. Yuan
|A. Pavlyuchenkova def Y. Yuan 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
|1573 Arena
|B. Bencic vs J. Ostapenko
|B. Bencic def J. Ostapenko 7-6, 7-6
|Court 15
|T. Zidanšek vs A. Potapova
|A. Potapova def T. Zidanšek 6-2, 7-5
|John Cain Arena
|K. Siniaková vs I. Świątek
|I. Świątek def K. Siniaková 6-3, 6-4
|Court 5
|S. Bejlek vs C. Dolehide
|C. Dolehide def S. Bejlek 7-6, 6-5
|Court 12
|H. Dart vs J. Fett
|J. Fett def H. Dart 7-6, 7-6
|Show Court Arena
|L. Bronzetti vs V. Azarenka
|L. Bronzetti def V. Azarenka 7-6, 2-6
|Court 7
|E. Svitolina vs S. Cîrstea
|E. Svitolina def S. Cîrstea 6-4, 6-4
|Court 13
|M. Fręch vs P. Kudermetova
|M. Fręch def P. Kudermetova 6-4, 6-4
|Rod Laver Arena
|C. Gauff vs S. Kenin
|C. Gauff def S. Kenin 6-3, 6-3
|Margaret Court Arena
|A. Tomljanović vs A. Krueger
|A. Tomljanović def A. Krueger 6-4, 6-4
|Show Court Arena
|D. Shnaider vs E. Cocciaretto
|D. Shnaider def E. Cocciaretto 7-6, 6-4
|Court 8
|R. Šramková vs K. Volynets
|R. Šramková def K. Volynets 6-3, 6-2
|Court 13
|L. Jeanjean vs J. Burrage
|J. Burrage def L. Jeanjean 6-2, 6-4
|Court 6
|M. Uchijima vs M. Linette
|M. Linette def M. Uchijima 6-2, 8-6
|Court 15
|L. Siegemund vs H. Baptiste
|L. Siegemund def H. Baptiste 7-6, 6-4
|Court 3
|Z. Sönmez vs T. Gibson
|T. Gibson def Z. Sönmez 6-7, 7-6, 6-3
|Court 14
|A. Rus vs O. Danilović
|O. Danilović def A. Rus 6-4, 6-4
|Court 7
|L. Samsonova vs K. Rakhimova
|L. Samsonova def K. Rakhimova 6-4, 6-2
|Court 5
|M. Vondroušová vs J. Fett (Cancelled)
|-