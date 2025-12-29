Monday, December 29, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Kyrgios edges past Sabalenka in straight sets to win 2025 Battle of Sexes

Kyrgios edges past Sabalenka in straight sets to win 2025 Battle of Sexes

Kyrgios faced some early resistance but eventually walked away with an easy 6-3, 6-3 win

Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka after the match

Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka after the match

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nick Kyrgios marked a lively return to the court with a straight-sets win over women’s world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the much-hyped 2025 Battle of the Sexes exhibition match at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The Australian triumphed 6-3, 6-3 in front of a packed 17,000-strong crowd, where the highest-priced tickets reportedly neared $800. Far from a tense sporting showdown, the evening unfolded as a vibrant tennis spectacle filled with laughter, tricks and showmanship. Both players embraced the entertainment-first nature of the event, reflecting the modern evolution of exhibition tennis into a fan-focused spectacle rather than a statement on gender equality that defined Billie Jean King’s historic 1973 victory over Bobby Riggs. 
 

Light-hearted contest thrills crowd

From underarm serves and exaggerated grunts to playful exchanges, Kyrgios and Sabalenka kept the atmosphere breezy throughout the evening. Sabalenka even broke into dance during a timeout, energising the crowd, which responded with roars of approval. Kyrgios, who has played only a handful of matches in recent years due to knee and wrist injuries, appeared relaxed but still competitive enough to maintain control of the match.
 
The modified rules, including the use of a single serve per point and a slightly narrower court for Sabalenka, were introduced to add balance and unpredictability to the contest. Despite these adjustments, Kyrgios managed to dictate play with his touch and creativity, sealing victory on his third match point before embracing Sabalenka warmly at the net.

Kyrgios relieved, Sabalenka upbeat

Speaking afterwards, Kyrgios admitted to experiencing some nerves, noting that the exhibition still demanded focus despite its light-hearted framing. He described the match as a “positive step” for tennis and a chance to showcase the sport in a different light.

Also Read

The iconic ‘Battle of the Sexes' tennis match is set to return later this year

Battle of Sexes: List of winners in male vs female tennis match since 1973

Battle of the Sexes 2025

Battle of Sexes: Rules & prize money for Sabalenka vs Kyrgios tennis match

Battle of Sexes 2025 all you need to know

Battle of Sexes: Sabalenka vs Kyrgios live match time, streaming & more

Carlos Alcaraz, Carlos, Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz ends 7-year coaching partnership with Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Jannik Sinner

Sinner begins ATP Finals title defense with win over Auger-Aliassime

 
Sabalenka, meanwhile, said she enjoyed the show and saw the outing as valuable preparation ahead of the Australian Open. She hinted that she would welcome a rematch, remarking that she had learned more about Kyrgios’ tactics and believed the next meeting could be even more competitive.

Entertainment over equality

Unlike the iconic King–Riggs duel, this Dubai edition carried no overt social or political messaging. Both Kyrgios and Sabalenka, represented by the same agency, Evolve, made it clear that the event aimed to entertain fans, engage a younger audience, and celebrate tennis as a shared spectacle.
 
Kyrgios’ participation wasn’t without debate, given his past controversies, but the evening ultimately succeeded in delivering what it promised—fun, flair and a fresh reminder of tennis’ showbiz side.

More From This Section

Women' cricket world cup

Sports@2025: Of crowns, cracks and goodbyes that shaped the sporting yearpremium

D Gukesh, Gukesh

World Rapid: Erigaisi, Gukesh level with Carlsen for joint lead after R5

Savita Punia

Savita Punia ranks 2020 Olympics QF win vs Aus her favourite India moment

Formula 1

Formula 1 2025: The season that rewrote the script for the circuit

Messi India tour

Messi's India Tour finale in Delhi delayed by 40 mins due to bad weather

Topics : Tennis News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAakash Shah Choice Broking Stocks RecommendationsMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon