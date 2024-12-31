Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 12:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Xaxa, Lynda lead India's 14-0 rout of Maldives in football friendly

Xaxa, Lynda lead India's 14-0 rout of Maldives in football friendly

The demolition meant India's newly-appointed Swedish coach, Joakim Alexandersson, began his stint on a rousing note

Football, soccer

Football, soccer(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Player of the Match Lynda Kom Serto scored four goals on debut while Pyari Xaxa struck a hat-trick in a span of just eight minutes as the Indian women's football team hammered Maldives 14-0 in an international friendly here on Monday.

The demolition meant India's newly-appointed Swedish coach, Joakim Alexandersson, began his stint on a rousing note.

Xaxa found the back of the net in the seventh, eighth, and 15th minutes, and in between assisted Lynda in the 12th in what turned out to be a goal fest for the home team at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

Lynda was on target in the 12th, 21st, 29th and 52nd minute in a completely lop-sided match.

 

The game faced a brief interruption after a linesman was attacked by bees and he was running across the pitch, forcing the players to take cover.

Also Read

Indian football team

Head coach Manolo Marquez aims for his first win in India-Vietnam friendly

Football, Indian football team, Asian cup

Intercontinental Cup: India to face Syria in winner takes all match

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah

Cricket Australia names Bumrah as captain in their 2024 team of the year

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

RVNL share zooms 7% on multiple orders worth Rs 541 cr from Indian Railways

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 250 pts lower at 77,950; IT, Cons dur drag, Pharma, Oil gain

The incident took place in the final minute before half-time, and the match restarted after 15 minutes.

Neha too marked her debut with a brace, scoring in the 16th and 45th minute, while Kajol D'Souza also struck twice, in the 59th and 66th minute. The other goal-scorers were Sangita Basfore (51st), Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu (54th) and Rimpa Halder (62nd).

It was the first of the two friendly matches scheduled against the Maldives. The second game will be played at the same venue on January 2.

India led 8-0 at half time.

Alexandersson handed debuts to as many as eight players, three of whom excelled in attack, scoring eight of India's goals in the game.

It was one of the Blue Tigresses' biggest-ever victory margins in international football. In 2010, India defeated Bhutan 18-0 in the SAFF Championship in Bangladesh.

The rout started early in the seventh minute, with Xaxa brilliantly volleying in Lynda's cross from the right to score India's opener. A minute later, the Odisha forward had doubled the score, slamming the ball in after Maldives goalkeeper Aminath Leeza had parried away Basfore's long range attempt.

Pyari turned provider in the 12th minute, her cross converted by debutant Lynda this time. In the 15th, Pyari completed her hat-trick heading in from a skipper Dangmei Grace corner kick.

A second debutant, Neha, got her first goal for the Blue Tigresses when her shot from an acute angle was spilled by the goalkeeper into the Maldives goal. Neha also provided an assist, laying a brilliant cross that split the Maldives defence for Lynda to double her tally in the game in the 21st.

By the time Lynda completed her hat-trick just before the half hour mark Maldives looked to have had enough. Neha added an eighth goal right at the end of the half to round off a dominating half.

The onslaught continued in the second half, and within six minutes of the restart, Basfore added a ninth and then provided a through ball that resulted in Lynda's fourth goal to take India's tally into double digits.

Defender Ranjana Chanu joined the scoring list with a right-footed curler from the top of the box in the 54th. Another one of the debutants, Kajol, introduced as a substitute, scored two brilliant goals, her second strike showcasing fine skill and technique to get away from the marker.

Substitute Halder got her first goal between Kajol's strikes in the 62nd minute.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Novak Djokovic from Serbia reaches to return a ball to Andy Murray from Britain during their Madrid Open tennis tournament final match in Madrid, Spain. (Photo:AP/PTI)

Djokovic, Kyrgios dazzle fans with flashy play in doubles triumph

Magnus Carlsen

For all his good qualities, he is not ready for FIDE job: Carlsen on Anand

Magnus Carlsen

World Chess Blitz Championship: Carlsen returns after dispute over jeans

Gukesh D

From T20 WC triumph to Gukesh making history: Key events in sports in 2024

Nitish Reddy

Wanted to confute critics who doubted my ability to excel: Nitish Reddy

Topics : Indian Football Team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon