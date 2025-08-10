Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 10:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Neeraj Chopra missing from entry list for Silesia Diamond League August 16

Neeraj Chopra missing from entry list for Silesia Diamond League August 16

The reason for Neeraj Chopra's name not featuring in the entry list is not known for now.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's much-anticipated showdown with Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem at the Diamond League Meeting in Silesia, Poland, on August 16 will not take place as the names of the two rivals were missing from the entry list of the event.

The reason for Chopra's name not featuring in the entry list is not known.

On July 9, the Silesia DL organisers had announced participation of two-time Olympic medallist Chopra and Pakistan's Paris Games gold winner Arshad Nadeem, with the athletics fans anticipating a mouth-watering showdown between the two South Asian rivals.

Late last month, Nadeem underwent surgery on his calf muscle in England, raising doubts over his participation and the showdown. 

 

The top-class field in Silesia has familiar names in Julian Weber of Germany, Anderson Peters of Grenada, Julius Yego of Kenya and Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago as well as the likes of Dean Roderick Genki of Japan, Andrian Mardare of Moldova and Mrzygold Cyprian of Poland.

Even without taking part in Silesia, as well as in the Brussels leg of the Diamond League on August 22, Chopra is likely to qualify for the winner-take-all DL Finals in Zurich on August 28.

With 15 points from two DL meetings, from one title and one second place finish, Chopra is at joint top spot with Weber while Anderson and Walcott are joint third with 10 points each. The top six after the Brussels leg will make it to the DL Finals in Zurich.

Chopra's last competition was at the NC Classic on July 5 in Bengaluru where he threw 86.18m to win the title of the event he himself hosted.

The 27-year-old reigning world champion went past the coveted 90m mark in the Doha DL in May with a throw of 90.23m but finished second behind Weber. He then won the Paris DL title with a throw of 88.16m in June.

Chopra will defend the title at the World Championships to be held in Tokyo from September 13-21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

