Peters to Jena: Full list of Neeraj's competitors at Doha Diamond League

Peters to Jena: Full list of Neeraj's competitors at Doha Diamond League

Neeraj will be going up against Anderson Peters, who has outthrown him twice in the last 12 months

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The two-time Olympic medallist, India’s Neeraj Chopra, is all set to kick off his 2025 season with the Doha Diamond League in Qatar on Friday, May 16. This will also be a moment of redemption for one of the greatest athletes the sport of javelin throw has witnessed, as after his loss to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem in the final of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Neeraj has not been able to secure the top spot in the best throw list.
 
Neeraj has been part of two major events since the 2024 Olympics, in the form of the Lausanne and Brussels Diamond League, and on both occasions, he finished in second place behind Grenada’s Anderson Peters. Neeraj will be eager to finally get back in form along with continuing his hunt to secure the elusive 90m throw on Friday. But before Neeraj takes the field, let’s take a look at who all will be challenging the Indian for the top spot finish in Doha. 
 
 
Anderson Peters headlines the challenge 
Grenada’s Anderson Peters, the two-time world champion and current world No. 1, will be Neeraj's fiercest rival. Peters’ monstrous personal best of 93.07m, achieved in 2022, remains one of the highest in the sport’s history. His powerful technique and competitive consistency make him a serious contender.

The 90m club: Vadlejch, Dehning, Walcott 
Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, ranked world No. 3, has a personal best of 90.88m and has often been a podium regular in major meets. Germany’s Max Dehning recently broke into the 90m club with a career-best 90.20m in 2024, marking him as a rising force. Trinidad & Tobago’s Olympic gold medallist Keshorn Walcott (90.16m) also returns to the mix, adding depth and experience.
 
Dark horses: Helander and Weber close behind 
Finland’s Oliver Helander (PB: 89.83m) and Germany’s Julian Weber (PB: 89.54m) are just shy of the elusive 90-metre barrier but remain lethal with their consistency. Both are known to peak during the Diamond League season, making them serious threats.
 
Asia’s hope: Kishore Jena joins Neeraj 
India’s Kishore Jena, ranked 46th in the world, will join Chopra in representing India. With a personal best of 87.54m, achieved at the 2023 Asian Games, Jena has shown he belongs among the elite and will look to deliver another strong performance.
 
Veterans and wildcards: Dean, Yego, and Hussein 
Japan’s Genki Dean (PB: 84.28m) and Kenya’s Julius Yego (PB: 92.72m), both seasoned campaigners, bring experience and unpredictability. Egypt’s Ahmed Sameh Mohamed Hussein, though with a modest PB of 73.86m, rounds out the field and will aim to gain exposure on the big stage.
 

Topics : Neeraj Chopra

First Published: May 16 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

