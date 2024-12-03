Business Standard
Who is PV Sindhu's fiance, Venkata Datta Sai who once managed an IPL team?

India's star badminton player PV Sindhu is set to tie the knot with Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai this month. Sai once managed an IPL team and is an executive director with Posidex Technologies

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Indian star badminton player PV Sindhu is all set to marry in Hyderabad on December 20. According to Sindhu's family, the grand reception will take place on December 24. The wedding schedule has been carefully planned in view of Sindhu's international badminton circuit in January as the coming season is crucial. 
 
Sindhu will tie the knot with Venkata Datta Sai, who once managed an IPL team and is an Executive Director at Posidex Technologies.

Who is Venkata Datta Sai?

Sindhu is marrying Venkata Datta Sai, an Executive Director at Posidex Technologies, who completed his Diploma in Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies from the Foundation of Liberal and Management Education. He also completed his BBA in 2018 from Flame University Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance and then his master in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore.
 
 
Sai's career began with JSW as a summer intern and In-House Consultant. Currently, he is working as Managing Director for Sour Apple Asset Management and he is also an Executive Director in Posidex. Apart from all this, he has also managed an IPL team. 

Venkata Datta Sai managed an IPL team

During his tenure at JSW, he got the opportunity to manage the JSW-owned Delhi Capitals. 
 
He shared a LinkedIn post while reflecting on his experience at JSW, he wrote in an LI, "My BBA in finance and economics pales in comparison to managing an IPL team, but I must admit I learnt a lot from both of these experiences."
 
His impressive educational and professional achievement shows that he holds multifaceted abilities that make him the perfect match for Sindhu, who is a two-time Olympic medallist and one of India's greatest sporting icons. The couple is all set to embark on a new journey of their life which will inspire many.

Topics : PV Sindhu Marriage Badminton Delhi Capitals JSW

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

