Paralympics 2024: Shuttler Nitesh Kumar ensures another medal for India

Indian para-badminton star Nitesh Kumar ensured another medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics after reaching the final of the men’s singles SL3 category on Sunday. Nitesh, who has been in exceptional form throughout the tournament, defeated Daisuke Fujihara of Japan in a thrilling semi-final match. The victory secured him at least a silver medal, making him the first Indian para-badminton player to reach the finals of the Paralympics in Paris.

Top-seeded Nitesh will now take on second-seed Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the gold medal match on Monday, September 2. Both finalists have been undefeated in the Games in Paris so far, making the final even more exciting.

Who is Nitesh Kumar?

Born on December 30, 1994, in Bas Kirtan, Rajasthan, Nitesh Kumar was left with permanent leg damage after he suffered a severe accident in 2009. However, he did not lose hope and decided to become a para-athlete. He made his international debut in 2016 and won his first title at the Irish Para-Badminton International in 2017.

He began working for the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs in 2019 but continued participating in international tournaments. The 30-year-old has won three medals in world championships, including two silver and one bronze in 2019, 2022, and 2024, respectively.

He has also won four medals in the Asian Para Games, including one bronze medal in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Para Games and three medals in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games, comprising one gold, one silver, and one bronze. He will now have a Paralympic medal to add to his collection on Monday, regardless of the result.