Shanghai Masters: Pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig enters round 2

The fifth-seed Indo-Croatian pair won 6-4 6-3 in the opening round match that lasted 63 minutes

Rohan Bopanna

Rohan Bopanna. Photo: @Wimbledon

Press Trust of India Shanghai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig cherished their first win after joining forces, moving to the second round of the ATP Shanghai Masters with a straight-set victory over Pablo Carreno Busta and Pedro Martinez, here Friday.

The fifth-seed Indo-Croatian pair won 6-4 6-3 in the opening round match that lasted 63 minutes.

Bopanna and Dodig fired five aces to none of their rivals, and converted three of the eight break points they faced.

They also saved four break chances on their service games, dropping serve only once in the match.

 

India's singles challenge has already ended with both Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan making first round exits.

Ramkumar had made it to the main draw through qualifying round while Nagal had earned a direct entry.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rohan Bopanna Tennis

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

