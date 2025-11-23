Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Raheel's Strike Seals India's Win Over Korea in Azlan Shah Cup Opener

Raheel's Strike Seals India's Win Over Korea in Azlan Shah Cup Opener

The Koreans in fact had to do a lot of defending as India attacked from both flanks and even earned a penalty corner as early as in the fourth minute with Sanjay stepping up to take the set-piece.

IND vs KOR Hockey

IND vs KOR Hockey

Press Trust of India Ipoh (Malaysia)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A solitary strike from Mohammed Raheel in the opening quarter saw a second-string Indian side defeat three-time champions South Korea 1-0 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament opener here on Sunday.

India, competing in the prestigious tournament after a gap of six years, scored the goal in the 15th minute when the hard-working Dilpreet Singh set it up for Raheel following a fine buildup by the men in blue, who enjoyed midfield dominance thanks largely to Abhishek and captain Sanjay, who was part of the Paris Olympic bronze-winning side.

The Koreans in fact had to do a lot of defending as India attacked from both flanks and even earned a penalty corner as early as in the fourth minute with Sanjay stepping up to take the set-piece.

 

However, the defender's shot was saved by the rival goalkeeper.

The five-time champions, who have entered the prestigious tournament after six years -- India last played here in 2019 and finished runners-up to Korea , were in a spot of bother in the second quarter when the Koreans were making a desperate bid for the equaliser.

Also Read

Sanjay

Sanjay to lead new-look India at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup as seniors rested

Oman hockey team

FIH names Oman as Pakistan's replacement for Men's Junior Hockey World Cup

HIL 2026: Full schedule

HIL 2026: Full schedule, format, teams, match timings and live streaming

IND vs PAK Hockey

India high-five, shake hands with PAK hockey players in Sultan Of Johor Cup

All you need to know about HIL 2026

Hockey India League 2026 auction: Full squad of men's and women's teams

Korea had a chance in the 27th minute when one of their forwards made a full-hearted attempt to reach a passing ball in front of the goalmouth but could not connect despite a sliding effort.

India went into half-time leading 1-0.

India were back in dominant form in the third quarter and kept charging upfront regularly. They earned a penalty corner through Abhishek but the shot was way off target.

With India leaving hardly any pockets of space for the Koreans to attack, the story of dominance continued in the final quarter.

The match, which was scheduled to commence at 1:30pm IST got delayed by more than six hours due to incessant rains.

India will take on Belgium on Monday. Each side plays the other five teams once in a round-robin format with the winner earning three points and a draw fetching one point.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The vision for the Delhi sports city draws inspiration from Qatar's model, including the Aspire Complex and Lusail Stadium.

JLN stadium set for demolition to make way for modern sports city

IOC President Kirsty Coventry has emphasized the need for a unified approach across all Olympic sports.

IOC eyes ban on transgender women athletes in female Olympic competitions

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari boss tells Hamilton, Leclerc to focus on driving and talk less

Jannik Sinner

Sinner begins ATP Finals title defense with win over Auger-Aliassime

Indian shooter Samrat Rana

Indian shooter Samrat Rana becomes world champion in 10m air pistol

Topics : Hockey News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon