Unnati Hooda bows out of China Open after quarterfinal loss to Yamaguchi

Unnati Hooda bows out of China Open after quarterfinal loss to Yamaguchi

India's rising badminton star Unnati Hooda's dream run ended at the China Open Super 1000 as she lost to world number 4 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in straight games in the quarterfinals here on Friday.

Press Trust of India Changzhou (China)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 2:16 PM IST



The 17-year-old, who scripted her biggest career win against 'idol' and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, lost 16-21, 12-21 in a match that lasted 33 minutes.

With Hooda's exit, India's singles campaign in the tournament came to an end.

In the opening game, Hooda kept pace with Yamaguchi early on but failed to sustain the momentum, with the Japanese star reeling off five consecutive points at one stage to take it 21-16.

 

Hooda's best run was taking three points in a row.

The second game followed a similar script. Despite a brief fightback where she won four straight points, Hooda fell behind as Yamaguchi strung together six consecutive points and wrapped up the second game 21-12.

Overall, Yamaguchi won 42 of the 70 points played across both games.

Hooda on Thursday stunned former world champion Sindhu 21-16, 19-21, 21-13 in the pre-quarterfinals.

India's top men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action later in the day against Malaysia's Yew Sin Ong and Ee Yi Teo in the quarterfinals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

