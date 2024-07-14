Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic vs Alcaraz final live match time today, streaming

Tennis fans can watch the Djokovic vs Alcaraz summit clash on Disney+Hotstar.

In the Wimbledon 2024 grand finale of men's singles event, 24-Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will be eyeing his record-breaking title when he plays against young sensation Carlos Alcaraz at the All England Championships' centre court today (July 14).

Alcaraz vs Djokovic final match will begin at 6:30 PM IST. If Djokovic wins the title today, it will be record 25th, most across genders. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sunday's final at the All England Club is a rematch from last year, when Alcaraz got past Djokovic in five sets.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is expected to be in the Royal Box at Centre Court, a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis.

The 37-year-old Djokovic is trying to win his eighth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer for the most by a man at the grass-court major. A victory by Djokovic would also give him 25 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other player in tennis history.

It was only a little more than a month ago that Djokovic had surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee after getting injured during the French Open.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz wound up winning the trophy at Roland Garros in June for his third major championship. That made him the youngest man with a Grand Slam title on grass, clay and hard courts.

Djokovic vs Musetti head-to-head (Overall)

Total matches played: 5

Novak Djokovic won: 3

Carlos Alcaraz won: 2



Djokovic vs Alcaraz results

ATP Finals 2023, Semifinal – Djokovic beat Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2

ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati, Final – Djokovic beat Alcaraz 5-7 7-6(7) 7-6(4)

Wimbledon 2023, Final – Alcaraz beat Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

Roland Garros 2023, Semifinal – Djokovic beat Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

ATP Masters 1000 Madrid, Semifinal – Alcaraz beat Djokovic 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5)

Alcaraz vs Djokovic final match Prediction in Wimbledon 2024



Given their current form and head-to-head statistics, this final is poised to be a thrilling encounter. Carlos Alcaraz's recent victory over Djokovic on grass gives him a psychological edge, but Djokovic's experience and historical performance in finals make him a formidable opponent. The match could go either way, with both players having strong chances to claim the title.

Wimbledon 2024 men's singles: Novak Djokovic final live match time (IST), live streaming and Telecast

Who will play in the final of Wimbledon 2024 men's singles?

Serbia's Novak Djokovic will play against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in 2024 Wimbledon Men's singles grand finale.

At what time will Novak Djokovic's final match in Wimbledon 2024 begin?

The Djokovic vs Alcaraz final match in Wimbledon 2024 will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast Djokovic vs Alcaraz final match in Wimbledon 2024?

Star Sports Select 1 HD/SD will live telecast Djokovic vs Alcaraz final match today.

How to watch the live streaming of Djokovic vs Alcaraz final match today?

Tennis fans can watch the Djokovic vs Alcaraz summit clash on Disney+Hotstar.