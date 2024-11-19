Business Standard
Women's ACT hockey 2024 final schedule, live timings and live streaming

The live streaming of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final matches will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India on November 20.

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 live timings

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

The final of the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy is all set to take place at Rajgir International Stadium on Wednesday, November 20. The highest internationally ranked team, China, has already booked their place in the final after defeating Malaysia in the first semifinal on Tuesday by 3-1. This marks their third appearance in the final of the competition. They previously qualified for the finals in 2011 and 2016 but were unable to cross the line on each occasion. They will aim to break the curse and finally lift their first title on Wednesday.   
 
The winner of the second semifinal between defending champions India and Japan will meet China in the final. Their match is still underway.  
 
 
Teams in Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final:
-China  
- India / Japan  
 
Teams in Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Bronze medal match: 

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs China hockey match details

Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2024: India vs China live timing

- Malaysia  
- India / Japan  
 
Here’s the full schedule for the Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinals:
   
 
Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 bronze medal and final schedule
Date Match Time (IST)
November 20, Wednesday Bronze medal match 14:15
November 20, Wednesday Final 16:45
 
 

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 grand finale date and time, Hockey final live streaming and telecast details

 
When will the final of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 take place? 
The final matches of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will be played on Wednesday, November 20, in Rajgir, Bihar.
 
What time will India's semifinal in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start on November 20?
  The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match between China and the winner of India vs Japan will start at 4:45 PM IST on November 20.
 
What time will the Bronze medal match of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start on November 20?
  The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Bronze medal match between Malaysia and the losing side from India vs Japan will start at 2:30 PM IST on November 20.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match be available in India?
  The live telecast of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match be available in India?
  The live streaming of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final matches will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

