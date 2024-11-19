Business Standard
Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey semis 2024: India vs Japan live time

The India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal match will begin at 4:45 PM IST on November 19.

Women's ACT 2024 India vs Japan semifinal live streaming

Women's ACT 2024 India vs Japan semifinal live streaming

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

The defending champions, India, are all set to take on the Japanese side in the semifinal of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Tuesday, November 17, at Rajgir International Stadium.
 
The Salima Tete-led India, despite having a severe disadvantage against Japan in the head-to-head records, will be the more confident side heading into the semifinal match as they are the only team in the semifinal to have won all their group-stage matches. India even beat Japan in the final group-stage game on Saturday to prove why they are the favourites to retain the title this time around.
 
On the other hand, Japan secured their place in the semifinals thanks to China defeating Korea in their final group-stage game. The Japanese side will try to leave no stone unturned to upset the home crowd by securing their place in the Wednesday final. However, it will be a daunting task, as India look completely unstoppable in this competition, especially with the home team advantage. 
 
 
India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Head-to-head 
India and Japan have faced each other 75 times, with Japan holding a significant advantage over the home team despite their loss in the last group-stage match of the ongoing competition.

  • Total matches: 75
  • India won: 23
  • Japan won: 36
  • Draw: 16
 
India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Full squad 
India squad: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Udita, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung
 
Japan squad: Mai Fukunaga, Miyu Hasegawa, Mayuri Horikawa, Saya Iwasaki, Haruka Kawaguchi, Junon Kawai, Shiho Kobayakawa, Yu Kudo, Mei Matsunami, Maiko Mikami, Mizuki Morita, Hiroka Murayama, Saho Nagata, Natsumi Oshima, Hanami Saito, Ayana Tamura, Saki Tanaka, Maho Ueno

India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal Live telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal match be played? 
The India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal match will be played on Sunday, November 19.
 
What time will the India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal match begin on November 19? 
The India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal match will begin at 4:45 PM IST on November 19.
 
Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal match in India? 
The live telecast of the 2024 Women's Asian Champions Trophy semifinal match between India and Japan will be available on Sony Sports Networks in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal match in India? 
The live streaming of the 2024 Women's Asian Champions Trophy semifinal match between India and Japan will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
 

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

