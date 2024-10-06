Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Nitish Kumar unveils logo and mascot

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Nitish Kumar unveils logo and mascot

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday unveiled the logo and mascot for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy-2024, which will be held in Rajgir from November 11-20.

Indian women's hockey team

Indian women's hockey team. Photo: @TheHockeyIndia

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday unveiled the logo and mascot for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy-2024, which will be held in Rajgir from November 11-20.

The mascot, named 'Gudiya', is inspired by the state bird of Bihar, Sparrow.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Women's Asian Champions Trophy-2024 is a joint venture of Hockey India and the Bihar government and will be held at the newly developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

The state cabinet recently sanctioned Rs 10 crore to Hockey India for the purpose.

Six countries, including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, are participating in the championship.

 

The hockey stick in Gudiya's hand is the symbol of the hockey competition and the goalkeeper's glove in the hand and the defensive posture reflect the strategic qualities of alertness, a statement issued by the chief minister's office here said.

More From This Section

Carlos Alcaraz

Shanghai Masters 2024: Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz enters round 2

Aryna Sabalenka, Aryna, Sabalenka

Muchova ends Sabalenka's 15-match winning streak in China Open quarters

PR Sreejesh, Sreejesh

Delhi franchise named PR Sreejesh as Director of Hockey for HIL 2025

PR Sreejesh, Sreejesh

FIH Hockey League will be a real test for goalies Krishna, Suraj: Sreejesh

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen

Anand, Carlsen play out a draw in opening day of Global Chess League

A ball kept nearby for the whole team reflects the necessity of playing together with sportsmanship. This competition is for women hockey players, so the Gudiya mascot has been chosen as a symbol to reinforce the priority and commitment of the Bihar government to women empowerment, it said.

"The design of the 'logo' of this competition is a symbol of the rich cultural heritage and all-round progress of glorious Bihar. The Bodhi tree and hockey stick have been kept in the logo. The Bodhi tree is a symbol of knowledge, power, harmony, tolerance and development which connects people with the rich spiritual and cultural history of Bihar. Hockey stick is the symbol of India's national sport hockey," it said.

The chief minister said, "It's a matter of great happiness that the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, 2024 is being organised at Rajgir. A grand sports stadium has been built in Rajgir. I wish the players of the Indian women's hockey team all the best and welcome the players coming from other countries."

He directed the officials to provide the best possible facilities to the people coming from outside.

"All the guests should be well-hosted so that they have a good experience in Bihar," the CM said.

Among those present on the occasion are Bihar Sports Minister Surendra Mehta, Indian women's hockey team captain Selema Tete, vice-captain Navneet Kaur, Director General of Bihar State Sports Authority Ravindran Shankaran and secretary general of Hockey India Bholanath Singh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PR Sreejesh, Sreejesh

Amir Ali to lead India's Jr Hockey team with coach Sreejesh in SJC

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh. (Pic-Twitter)

Indian hockey team skipper Harmanpreet is excited for HIL's return

Hardik Singh Hockey

Hockey India League set to return after seven-year hiatus in 2025

Indian Hockey Team

Impression of Indian hockey team conceding late goals has changed: Iqbal

Harmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet

FIH nominates skipper Harmanpreet Singh for Player of the Year award

Topics : Indian Hockey Team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon