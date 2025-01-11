Business Standard

World Championship medallist boxer Nishant Dev to make professional debut

World championship bronze medallist Indian boxer Nishant Dev has turned professional, bidding adieu to his amateur career.

Nishant Dev, Nishant

India's Nishant Dev celebrates after defeating Ecuador's Jose Rodriguez, right in their men's 71 kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo: PTI)

World championship bronze medallist Indian boxer Nishant Dev has turned professional, bidding adieu to his amateur career.

One of the most consistent Indian boxers in recent times, Dev, who represented India at the Paris Olympics, has signed with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

The 24-year-old will make his professional debut at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on January 25. His opponent is yet to be announced.

The event is headlined by a super middleweight bout between Steve Nelson and Diego Pacheco.

"I'm very excited to be joining Matchroom Boxing and beginning my professional career in Las Vegas on January 25th," Dev wrote on Instagram on Friday.

 

"My goal is to become India's first ever world professional boxing champion and I know I have a whole nation behind me to help me achieve this."  The two-time National champion is being trained by former professional boxer Ronald Simms.

"I'm working hard every day with my trainer Ronald Simms. I know I have the right team behind me and the biggest promoter in the world to ensure that I reach the very top in the sport," he said.

Dev's amateur career includes a Light Middleweight bronze at the 2023 World Championships. He also narrowly missed a medal at the Paris Olympics after a contentious quarterfinal loss to Mexico's Marco Verde.

Reflecting on his amateur journey, Dev said: "I enjoyed my time as an amateur boxer and competed at the very highest level in the Olympics and winning a World Championship medal. But now, I'm ready for this new chapter in my career.

"The journey to the World Championship starts in Las Vegas on January 25th!" he added.

With his move, Dev follows the footsteps of Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

